fbpx

Back

Some S’poreans angry new national anthem is sung by Ramli Sarip. It is not the new national anthem.

Not the official one.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 3, 08:06 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The new national anthem has been released to mild confusion.

New ‘Majulah Singapura’ recording plays for first time at National Gallery during flag raising ceremony

It is to mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s national symbols — the anthem, the national flag and the state crest — after they were first unveiled on this day in 1959.

The new rendition is by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. It is in the lower key of F (compared to the previous version which was in G) and has a slightly faster timing.

However on the very same day, this new video of Ramli Sarip’s very non-official rearrangement of his National Day performance was released.

Here it is.

Now, stop me if you could see the misunderstanding coming. Some mistook this rendition as the new official song.

Which meant, pandemonium.

Videos by both CNA and The Straits Times were met with a barrage of dislikes.

Some felt that trying to emulate a rock legend was an unfair ask for Primary School students, and questioned how this particular version would sound every morning at 6am.

Screenshot from The Straits Times YouTube

Others thought it was too morose a version to be considered a national anthem.

While others straight-up couldn’t believe this was the “new anthem”.

Screenshot from The Straits Times YouTube

It is not the official national anthem

Basically, Ramli’s version is the rendition he performed on National Day.

Veteran rocker Ramli Sarip does heartfelt rendition of national anthem at NDP 2019 rehearsal

Watch this one-take video of Ramli Sarip & cast singing new ‘Majulah Singapura’ arrangement

Which created quite a bit of tension when it was first released as well.

M’sia media labels as ‘racist’ comments criticising Ramli Sarip’s NDP rendition of ‘Majulah Singapura’

But it is not replacing the current instrumental version, because of course it is not.

It is separate from the aforementioned new anthem.

So in conclusion.

New rendition of anthem, which is basically the same thing.

A version of Ramli’s National Day performance.

Can.

Top image crediT: Ramli Sarip’s performance’s project team and Mothership.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MR.DIY celebrates 10th store opening with free gifts and S$1 deals from Dec. 7 - 8, 2019

There are also attractive prizes to be won.

December 3, 08:00 pm

S'porean, 18, repeatedly molests sister, 12, & asks for hand job in exchange for BTS merchandise

In court, the teenager asked the judge if he could go on a holiday to Bali.

December 3, 07:29 pm

Asked to stop shaking leg in cinema, S'pore man gets angry & repeatedly punches older man in face

He was sentenced to a day's jail and a S$3,000 fine.

December 3, 07:13 pm

Chess grandmaster Gong Qianyun delivers S'pore's 900th gold medal in SEA Games history

Great work, grandmaster!

December 3, 06:48 pm

S'porean man, 38, arrested with S$43,000 worth of drugs in Bukit Batok

The suspect also had a bladed weapon on him.

December 3, 06:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close