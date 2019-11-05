Some S’poreans angry new national anthem is sung by Ramli Sarip. It is not the new national anthem.

The new national anthem has been released to mild confusion.

It is to mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s national symbols — the anthem, the national flag and the state crest — after they were first unveiled on this day in 1959.

The new rendition is by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. It is in the lower key of F (compared to the previous version which was in G) and has a slightly faster timing.

However on the very same day, this new video of Ramli Sarip’s very non-official rearrangement of his National Day performance was released.

Here it is.

Now, stop me if you could see the misunderstanding coming. Some mistook this rendition as the new official song.

Which meant, pandemonium.

Videos by both CNA and The Straits Times were met with a barrage of dislikes.

Some felt that trying to emulate a rock legend was an unfair ask for Primary School students, and questioned how this particular version would sound every morning at 6am.

Others thought it was too morose a version to be considered a national anthem.

While others straight-up couldn’t believe this was the “new anthem”.

It is not the official national anthem

Basically, Ramli’s version is the rendition he performed on National Day.

Which created quite a bit of tension when it was first released as well.

But it is not replacing the current instrumental version, because of course it is not.

It is separate from the aforementioned new anthem.

So in conclusion.

New rendition of anthem, which is basically the same thing.

A version of Ramli’s National Day performance.

Can.

Top image crediT: Ramli Sarip’s performance’s project team and Mothership.