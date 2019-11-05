fbpx

54-year-old man missing for almost 2 days, last seen in Kembangan on Nov. 29, 2019

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

Jason Fan | December 1, 12:38 pm

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 54-year-old man, who was last seen at Lorong Marican on Nov. 29, 2019, at about 6:30pm.

Image from Google Street View.

Harjinder Singh Bhasin was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and wearing a dark brown turban.

Photo via SPF

Anyone with information is requested to contact the SPF at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept confidential.

Top image from SPF and Google Street View. 

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

