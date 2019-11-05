54-year-old man missing for almost 2 days, last seen in Kembangan on Nov. 29, 2019
Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.
Events
Upsurge
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 54-year-old man, who was last seen at Lorong Marican on Nov. 29, 2019, at about 6:30pm.
Harjinder Singh Bhasin was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and wearing a dark brown turban.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the SPF at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept confidential.
Top image from SPF and Google Street View.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.