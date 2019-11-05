54-year-old man missing for almost 2 days, last seen in Kembangan on Nov. 29, 2019

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 54-year-old man, who was last seen at Lorong Marican on Nov. 29, 2019, at about 6:30pm.

Harjinder Singh Bhasin was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and wearing a dark brown turban.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the SPF at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept confidential.

Top image from SPF and Google Street View.