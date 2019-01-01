fbpx

Back

McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Spicy McNuggets & curry sauce bottle on Jan. 1, 2020

Great start to the new year.

Fasiha Nazren | December 30, 12:00 pm

Events

Share

On Jan. 1, 2020 McDonald’s Singapore will be bringing these three items to their menu:

  • Spicy Chicken McNuggets
  • Curry Sauce bottle
  • Mango Passionfruit Pie

Here’s a quick look at them.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

Photo from McDonald’s Singapore

This familiar favourite needs no introduction.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from S$5) is available a la carte in selections of six pieces, nine pieces and 20 pieces.

It is also available as part of the Happy Sharing Box C (from S$12.85), which includes 12 Spicy Chicken McNuggets and 8 McWings.

Curry Sauce bottle

Also back for another round is the Curry Sauce bottle.

Photo from McDonald’s Singapore

It costs S$5.50 with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets or Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The last time it went on sale, the bottles were wiped out in less than 5 days.

Photo from McDonald’s Singapore

The Delivery Exclusive Bundle (S$32.90) which includes 20 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, 20 pieces of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and a bottle of Curry Sauce is available only on GrabFood and McDelivery.

Mango Passionfruit Pie

This pie is the newest item on McDonald’s menu.

Photo from McDonald’s Singapore

The Mango Passionfruit Pie (S$1.50) features two fruit fillings – mango and passion fruit – in the classic crunchy crust.

Happy new year.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Clumsy baby elephant in M'sia falls into tiny mud hole, rescuers dig to haul it out with bare hands

Not the mud bath it was expecting.

December 30, 01:01 pm

2 Executive Condo sites up for grabs at Tampines & Fernvale Lane

Similar to a regular condo.

December 30, 12:57 pm

Monk offers prayers at Lucky Plaza accident site, flowers laid & candles lit

The women who showed up to offer flowers said they were helpers.

December 30, 12:44 pm

Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown now open till Jan. 24, 2020

Lai liao.

December 30, 11:40 am

Philippine Embassy in S'pore releases official statement on Lucky Plaza accident

The families of the victims in the Philippines have been notified.

December 30, 11:29 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close