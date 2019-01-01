McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Spicy McNuggets & curry sauce bottle on Jan. 1, 2020
Great start to the new year.
Upsurge
On Jan. 1, 2020 McDonald’s Singapore will be bringing these three items to their menu:
- Spicy Chicken McNuggets
- Curry Sauce bottle
- Mango Passionfruit Pie
Here’s a quick look at them.
Spicy Chicken McNuggets
This familiar favourite needs no introduction.
The Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from S$5) is available a la carte in selections of six pieces, nine pieces and 20 pieces.
It is also available as part of the Happy Sharing Box C (from S$12.85), which includes 12 Spicy Chicken McNuggets and 8 McWings.
Curry Sauce bottle
Also back for another round is the Curry Sauce bottle.
It costs S$5.50 with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets or Spicy Chicken McNuggets.
The last time it went on sale, the bottles were wiped out in less than 5 days.
The Delivery Exclusive Bundle (S$32.90) which includes 20 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, 20 pieces of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and a bottle of Curry Sauce is available only on GrabFood and McDelivery.
Mango Passionfruit Pie
This pie is the newest item on McDonald’s menu.
The Mango Passionfruit Pie (S$1.50) features two fruit fillings – mango and passion fruit – in the classic crunchy crust.
Happy new year.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.