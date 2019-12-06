fbpx

Back

Mariah Carey drops new “All I Want for Christmas is You” music video with cameos from her children

Getting into the festive spirit.

Jane Zhang | December 21, 05:50 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

Some people love it. Some hate it.

But no one can deny that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” song in the background has become one of the most iconic signs that the Christmas season is upon us.

For the Mariah fans out there, she may have just made their wish come true, by dropping a brand-new “Make My Wish Come True” version of the music video for her hit holiday song on the morning of Friday, December 20 (Singapore time).

The video

The newest remake of the music video is set in a toy shop and features Carey dancing and singing in a red Santa bodysuit for the majority of it.

The toy shop opening scene opens up into a winter wonderland that features candy cane dancers, toy soldiers, and Carey’s real-life children – 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

mariah carey kids moroccan and monroe
Image via YouTube / Mariah Carey

Later in the video, Carey dons a red, sequinned, floor-length gown while surrounded by dancers waving giant candy canes.

You can watch the new music video, which has already been viewed more than three million times within 24 hours of its release, here:

Past music videos

This newly released video is an interesting juxtaposition with the original music video, which was released in 1994 and has more than 600 million views on YouTube, as of Dec. 2019.

Carey, who was 23 years old when the video was filmed, spends much of the video frolicking in the snow with a jolly Santa figure and reindeer.

These scenes are interspersed with shots of her decorating for Christmas and celebrating with her family.

Image via YouTube / Mariah Carey

So Carey seems to have come full circle with these two music videos, going from showcasing her own youthful experience of Christmas to that of her children.

However, some might be surprised to find out that the new music video actually is not the second “All I Want for Christmas is You” official music video, but rather the third.

The alternate version of the video, which was also released in 1994, is a 1960s-inspired black-and-white music video in the style of the American girl group The Ronettes.

Image via YouTube / Mariah Carey

Public reaction

After Carey announced on Twitter on Friday (Dec. 20) that her new video was out, she was met with much excitement.

The timing of the release of the new music video was fitting.

On Dec. 16, days before the music video was released, “All I Want for Christmas is You” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the 25 years since the song was originally released.

According to Billboard, this is the first time in 61 years that a holiday song has taken the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

The previous, and first, holiday song to hold that position was The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song”, which was released in 1958.

Never expected the success

While most of us today immediately associate Christmas with Carey’s iconic song, she never expected for it to become what it is today.

Carey said that when her record company suggested that she do a holiday album, she thought that the timing was off.

In a recent documentary by Amazon Music, “Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You'”, Carey said that she thought, “Don’t people usually do that later on [in their careers]?”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared, “As much as I love Christmas, I thought that the record company was off. Obviously, I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

In addition, Carey wrote the bulk of the song in only one hour, said Walter Afanasieff, Carey’s producer at the time, in an interview with Billboard.

And despite all of this, the song has seen massive success in the past quarter of a century.

Billboard reported that at 3.6 million downloads sold, “All I Want for Christmas is You” is currently the biggest selling holiday digital song ever in the U.S.

In the Amazon Music documentary, Carey said:

“I just remember where I was coming from as a writer and a producer, creating the song, and wanting it to feel like a classic, and a modern classic.

It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.”

Top image via YouTube / Mariah Carey.

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Police NSF, 22, accused of filming woman in toilet at K-9 Unit HQ

The police said that national service officers are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity.

December 21, 05:33 pm

Dating survey: 1 in 2 singles in S'pore prefer to use dating apps but many face dating fatigue

The majority are still keen to find love though.

December 21, 04:43 pm

27-year old man arrested for crashing car into playground at Blk 134 Jalan Bukit Merah

He was driving without a valid license and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

December 21, 03:24 pm

Disney censors same-sex kiss scene from 'The Rise of Skywalker' for S'pore release

The scene was also cut in the UAE, but not in China.

December 21, 03:04 pm

S'pore man, 60, charged with cheating 5 banks out of over S$10 million

He submitted invoices for allegedly non-existent transactions.

December 21, 01:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close