Mariah Carey drops new “All I Want for Christmas is You” music video with cameos from her children

Some people love it. Some hate it.

But no one can deny that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” song in the background has become one of the most iconic signs that the Christmas season is upon us.

Advertisement

For the Mariah fans out there, she may have just made their wish come true, by dropping a brand-new “Make My Wish Come True” version of the music video for her hit holiday song on the morning of Friday, December 20 (Singapore time).

The video

The newest remake of the music video is set in a toy shop and features Carey dancing and singing in a red Santa bodysuit for the majority of it.

The toy shop opening scene opens up into a winter wonderland that features candy cane dancers, toy soldiers, and Carey’s real-life children – 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Later in the video, Carey dons a red, sequinned, floor-length gown while surrounded by dancers waving giant candy canes.

You can watch the new music video, which has already been viewed more than three million times within 24 hours of its release, here:

Advertisement

Past music videos

This newly released video is an interesting juxtaposition with the original music video, which was released in 1994 and has more than 600 million views on YouTube, as of Dec. 2019.

Carey, who was 23 years old when the video was filmed, spends much of the video frolicking in the snow with a jolly Santa figure and reindeer.

These scenes are interspersed with shots of her decorating for Christmas and celebrating with her family.

So Carey seems to have come full circle with these two music videos, going from showcasing her own youthful experience of Christmas to that of her children.

However, some might be surprised to find out that the new music video actually is not the second “All I Want for Christmas is You” official music video, but rather the third.

The alternate version of the video, which was also released in 1994, is a 1960s-inspired black-and-white music video in the style of the American girl group The Ronettes.

Advertisement

Public reaction

After Carey announced on Twitter on Friday (Dec. 20) that her new video was out, she was met with much excitement.

My lord!!! This video already is the BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019!!!!😍🤩 HANDSDOWN!!!!☃️❤🎄🎼🎶🙌 — Jason Borkowski (@BorkowskiJason) December 20, 2019

SNAPPED OMG but my only complaint is there wasn’t a warning before the video bc I was NOT READY FOR THE SLAYAGE 😭 It should be illegal to be that stunningly sexy 4Real4Real 😭😍😍#AllIWantForChristmasIsYou #AllIWantIsANewVideo pic.twitter.com/H2aXQg4wxT — Ashley (@alwaysbeourmimi) December 20, 2019

I cried watching the new video 🥺😭😭😭❤️❤️ it is PERFECT 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 your love for Christmas makes all that you do during the holiday so genuine and that is why you’re the QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS — Shirley Bird 19 #1’s CONGRATS! (@Lamb_Sb_96) December 20, 2019

THE INTERRACIAL COUPLE. THE BIRACIAL GIRL. THE CUTE DANCE. DEM KIDS. THE VISUALS. THE HAPPINNESS. THE FESTIVITY. THE LEGENDARISM OF IT ALL. QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS. QUEEN OF MUSIC. WE DONT KNOW A BETTER PERSON. THE LAMBILY IS SO PROUD OF YOU #MariahChristmas #MC25 #MerryChristmas25 pic.twitter.com/BeVfFpXoJB — #MARIAHCHRISTMAS 🎄❄️☃️🎁 (@iseeyouupthere) December 20, 2019

The timing of the release of the new music video was fitting.

On Dec. 16, days before the music video was released, “All I Want for Christmas is You” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the 25 years since the song was originally released.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, this is the first time in 61 years that a holiday song has taken the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

The previous, and first, holiday song to hold that position was The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song”, which was released in 1958.

Never expected the success

While most of us today immediately associate Christmas with Carey’s iconic song, she never expected for it to become what it is today.

Carey said that when her record company suggested that she do a holiday album, she thought that the timing was off.

In a recent documentary by Amazon Music, “Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You'”, Carey said that she thought, “Don’t people usually do that later on [in their careers]?”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared, “As much as I love Christmas, I thought that the record company was off. Obviously, I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

In addition, Carey wrote the bulk of the song in only one hour, said Walter Afanasieff, Carey’s producer at the time, in an interview with Billboard.

Advertisement

And despite all of this, the song has seen massive success in the past quarter of a century.

Billboard reported that at 3.6 million downloads sold, “All I Want for Christmas is You” is currently the biggest selling holiday digital song ever in the U.S.

In the Amazon Music documentary, Carey said:

“I just remember where I was coming from as a writer and a producer, creating the song, and wanting it to feel like a classic, and a modern classic. It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.”

Top image via YouTube / Mariah Carey.