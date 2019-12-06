fbpx

Kind stranger carries wheelchair-bound woman up 2 flights of stairs at Novena MRT station after lift breaks down

Kindness isn't dead.

Ashley Tan | December 19, 08:09 pm

Now and then, acts of kindness by ordinary Singaporeans help remind us that there’s still hope for humanity.

Stranded on station platform

On Dec. 19, Stomp posted a story of a young man selflessly extending a helping hand to a disabled woman.

A contributor named Clarice shared how she and her mother had been one of several wheelchair users left stranded on the platform of Novena MRT station after the lift had apparently broken down.

The incident occurred on Dec. 17, at around 9:40am.

Photos Clarice submitted to Stomp showed at least four people in wheelchairs crowded around the out-of-commission lift, with no way to reach the control station.

Clarice revealed that she had been accompanying her mother for a doctor’s appointment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She added that her mother was a double amputee — both of her feet are amputated.

Station staff suggested postponing appointment

Clarice then approached station staff for help, and the staff apparently suggested that she could either take the train to Toa Payoh MRT station and subsequently board bus service 143 to the hospital, or she could postpone her medical appointment.

Some wheelchair users who were able to walk took the escalator, while station staff helped to carry their wheelchairs.

Others took the alternative route to Toa Payoh station.

Clarice, however, was reluctant to take up either suggestion.

She told Stomp that she had taken leave specifically on that day to bring her mother to the hospital, and thus postponing the appointment was not ideal.

She then decided to ask her helper to carry her mother up the flight of stairs with the help of station staff.

Stranger offered help

Unexpectedly, a young man offered to help carry her disabled mother, who Clarice said was “at least 80kg”, up the two flights of stairs from the platform to the control station.

Clarice stated that the young man then rushed off to catch his train, and she was unable to get his name.

She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Kudos to this young man!”

Top photo from Legit Singapore / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

