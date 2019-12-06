Man in M’sia rescues dog at risk of drowning in flood waters as it was tied to kennel

A Malaysian man waded through thigh-high flood waters in Kluang to save a stranded dog tied to a kennel that was at risk of drowning.

A 80-second clip of the kind-hearted act was uploaded onto Facebook on Sunday, Dec. 15, by the man himself, Bojod Azmi.

What happened

Azmi told Chinese daily China Press that he and his friends were monitoring the flood situation on Saturday when they stumbled upon the dog in a flooded oil plantation.

The 34-year-old man said: “I was worried that the dog was trapped in the water, so I decided to turn back, saw a wooden kennel in the palm oil plantation and the dog kept on barking.”

They heard a dog barking while on the road, but couldn’t locate it initially.

Video shot by rescuer’s friends

As seen in the video, half the dog’s body was submerged in water, even as the rain continued to fall.

One of Azmi’s friends was worried the dog might bite anyone who approached it.

But Azmi told himself it was a living being and he had to save the dog.

The video was shot by Azmi’s friends.

It showed Azmi gingerly approaching the dog, whose head was slightly above water while it was standing, as it was chained to its kennel with nowhere to escape, and possibly, not being able to rest on all fours, or else, it would be submerged.

The dog could be seen behaving in an excited manner by wagging its tail and circling around, as it saw the man approaching it to help set it free.

Azmi untied the dog after ascertaining it wanted to be helped, and guided it to safety via its leash.

Azmi fed the dog with bread and water after rescuing it, and waited five minutes before leaving the area.

As the dog refused to leave, Azmi assumed it was waiting for its owner.

Praise

After the dog was untied, a voice in the video’s background said in Bahasa Melayu: “The dog has been successfully rescued.”

Another voice said the dog was “a good swimmer too”.

Azmi wrote in his post: “The successful operation that saved one life. Already it’s the rainy season and flood season, what kind of owner goes and chains their dog.”

His actions were widely praised online.

The video has been watched 670,000 times in four days, with many applauding Azmi’s selflessness and showing little qualms to help an animal in distress.