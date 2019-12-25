fbpx

Genius pet cat gets itself trapped in neighbour’s car, turns on hazard lights to attract attention

Smart cat.

Fasiha Nazren | December 26, 07:07 pm

Cats are one of the more peculiar creatures in the animal kingdom.

And here’s yet another cat that proves this statement true.

Cat stuck in car

On Dec. 25, Twitter user @hanisschokman (simply known as Hanis) shared that her father was about to lock the gate of their house when he saw this:

oyen malaysian cat
Photo from @hanisschokman

That’s their ginger tabby cat, lovingly named Oyen, in their neighbour’s car.

And as if that wasn’t absurd enough, Oyen somehow managed to turn the hazard lights in the car on.

whatsapp conversation oyen the cat
Photo from @hansisschokman

Translation:

Hanis: What the hell, why is it in the car? Hahahahahahaha.

Hanis’s father: Oyen got locked in the neighbour’s car and it put on the hazard lights.

Hanis: He’s going to dieeee.

How did it get in?

Now, everyone is probably asking the same question: How did it get inside the car in the first place?

According to Hanis’s father, Oyen likely snuck into the neighbour’s car when they were taking things out from the boot.

whatsapp conversation oyen the cat
Photo from @hanisschokman

Translation:

Hanis’ father: They came back and were taking out things. He went in. They didn’t notice.

Hanis: Oh man, he doesn’t do these kinds of things with us.

Likened to Salad Cat

Hanis’ tweet has garnered more than 24,000 retweets and over 16,000 likes on Twitter.

While a lot of people were amused by Oyen’s little misadventure, some Twitter users couldn’t help but notice Oyen’s uncanny similarity in appearance to the cat that appears in the salad cat meme.

And it seems like Oyen isn’t the only mischievous ginger tabby in Malaysia:

Translation:

“Same like my cat, and it’s a ginger tabby too. Why are they always up to no good. It was trapped in the car for almost an hour and maybe it finally caved in and sat on the dashboard so people could see it.”

Translation:

“Its name is Yen. My father’s cat followed him all the way to the rice fields. He only noticed the cat was in the car when they were there. He had to send the cat home then go back to the rice fields to continue his work. So naughty.”

Never change, ginger tabbies.

Top image from @hanisschokman on Twitter

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

