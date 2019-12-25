Genius pet cat gets itself trapped in neighbour’s car, turns on hazard lights to attract attention

Cats are one of the more peculiar creatures in the animal kingdom.

And here’s yet another cat that proves this statement true.

Cat stuck in car

On Dec. 25, Twitter user @hanisschokman (simply known as Hanis) shared that her father was about to lock the gate of their house when he saw this:

That’s their ginger tabby cat, lovingly named Oyen, in their neighbour’s car.

And as if that wasn’t absurd enough, Oyen somehow managed to turn the hazard lights in the car on.

Translation: Hanis: What the hell, why is it in the car? Hahahahahahaha. Hanis’s father: Oyen got locked in the neighbour’s car and it put on the hazard lights. Hanis: He’s going to dieeee.

How did it get in?

Now, everyone is probably asking the same question: How did it get inside the car in the first place?

According to Hanis’s father, Oyen likely snuck into the neighbour’s car when they were taking things out from the boot.

Translation: Hanis’ father: They came back and were taking out things. He went in. They didn’t notice. Hanis: Oh man, he doesn’t do these kinds of things with us.

Likened to Salad Cat

Hanis’ tweet has garnered more than 24,000 retweets and over 16,000 likes on Twitter.

While a lot of people were amused by Oyen’s little misadventure, some Twitter users couldn’t help but notice Oyen’s uncanny similarity in appearance to the cat that appears in the salad cat meme.

Skrg ni, kenapa kucing tu sebijik mcm meme ni?😂 pic.twitter.com/T68Pzi1AC2 — Luqman Hakim (@Luqmaaannn_98) December 25, 2019

And it seems like Oyen isn’t the only mischievous ginger tabby in Malaysia:

sama macam my cat dah la warna sama oren ayoo buat hal la 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 dekat sejam dia terkurung dalam kereta pastu maybe dia dah giveup at last dia duduk atas dashboard nak bagi orang nampak dia 😂😂😂😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m0hxmTEKn0 — 𝓟 𝓨 𝓐 🦋 (@pyaa___) December 25, 2019

Translation: “Same like my cat, and it’s a ginger tabby too. Why are they always up to no good. It was trapped in the car for almost an hour and maybe it finally caved in and sat on the dashboard so people could see it.”

Nma dia YEN. Kucing ayah I ikut sampai ke sawah. Elok dh smpai bru perasan ada kucing kt kereta, patah blik hntr dia kt rmh dulu, then gi swh plk smbng bt kje. Nakal btui🙄 pic.twitter.com/jn3oJf0jAC — نور الفاتحة (@Nurulfatehah93) December 26, 2019

Translation: “Its name is Yen. My father’s cat followed him all the way to the rice fields. He only noticed the cat was in the car when they were there. He had to send the cat home then go back to the rice fields to continue his work. So naughty.”

Never change, ginger tabbies.

