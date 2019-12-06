Mahathir: Muslim countries are ‘unworthy’ of Islam

“Islam, the Muslims and their countries are in a state of crisis, helpless and unworthy of this great religion that is meant to be good for mankind.”

This was the statement delivered by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at a gathering of multiple leaders and scholars from Islamic countries in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 19, known as the KL Summit.

Highlighting that Muslims had created fear through their actions, he added that the religion had been denigrated globally and that there was a need to understand how Islamophobia is produced.

Mahathir said: “They (Muslims) have created fear by their actions. And now this Islamophobia, this unjustified fear of Islam has denigrated our religion in the eyes of the world.”

Muslims and Islam have been equated with backwardness

Mahathir further stated that Muslims and Islam had since been vilified and defamed, The Malaysian Insight reported.

He added: “Muslims and Islam have been equated with terrorism and failures of government, of irrationality and acts unworthy of civilised behaviour. Muslim countries are accused of authoritarianism and lack of concern for human rights.”

Additionally, there were no Muslim countries that had been classified as developed, despite their “immense wealth”.

The nonagenarian also highlighted how many Muslim countries should not deny that they were “largely dependent” on non-Muslim countries and that Muslim refugees were seeking shelter in their lands.

He was echoed by Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who stated that Islamic countries accounted for less than 10 per cent of the global economy and were less educated compared to their non-Muslim counterparts, The Malay Mail reported.

The Turkish leader also noted that Muslims were involved in 94 per cent of conflicts globally, with one-third of the world’s firearms sold found in the Middle East.

Good governance is sorely lacking in Muslim countries

Mahathir further stated that it appears as if few Muslim countries are capable of good governance, according to The Malaysian Insight.

He highlighted that thus far, there had been no major effort undertaken to rehabilitate the religion or reduce the “catastrophes” plaguing the Muslim community and the religion.

It is therefore necessary for leaders to find out the reasons why.

Mahathir said: “Is it our religion that is in the way? Is it that Islam is against worldly success and becoming a developed country? Or is it the Muslim themselves who prevent their countries from being governed well, from being developed.”

Summit is meant to discuss state of affairs in the Muslim world

Mahathir then highlighted that the aim of the summit was not to discuss religion, but the state of affairs in the Muslim world and at the very least, alert the Muslim community to their issues.

He said: “At the very least, through our discussion we may find what went wrong. We may even find solutions, if not to end these catastrophes at least to awaken the Islamic world, the Ummah (Muslim community) of the need to recognise the problems and their causes.”

Who was in attendance at the KL summit?

The summit saw the attendance of leaders such as Turkey’s Erdoğan, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani.

However, it was shunned by Saudi Arabia and criticised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an initiative that would weaken the position of Islam and Muslims, The Malaysian Insight highlighted.

Currently, Turkey, Iran and Qatar have tense relations with Saudi Arabia over issues such as the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, the ongoing civil war in Yemen, and the ongoing anti-Qatar blockade.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan also cancelled his appearance at the summit allegedly under Saudi pressure, Reuters reported.

The Saudi State News Agency further reported that the country’s King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, had reaffirmed to Mahathir in a phone call that such issues should be discussed through the OIC.

In response, Mahathir was reported to have acknowledged Salman’s position and agreed with him, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Mahathir reiterated that it was not the aim of the KL summit to overtake the OIC.

Top photo from Mahathir Mohamad Facebook