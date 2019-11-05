Low Cost Cosplay shares a low cost cosplay of Low Cost Cosplay by a Low Cost Cosplay fan

This is Anucha ‘Cha’ Saengchart, better known as Low Cost Costplay.

Here are his more recent cosplays.

In fact, he’s gotten so popular that he appears to have been engaged by Starhub to do a series of posts.

Well deserved.

His fame however has all built up to this very moment.

In perhaps the most apt tribute to the legend himself, a fan from The Philippines shared a low cost cosplay of the man who started it all.

Here it is.

It speaks to the man’s popularity that the post went immediately viral, racking up nearly 5,000 shares.

It even attracted the attention of the icon himself.

Absolute legend.

Here are some more of his recent works, and all are amazing.

Gold Roger (Gol D. Roger)

Nezha

Lisa from Blackpink

Best meme of 2019

Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone

Nezuko from Demon Slayer

Undefeated.

