Low Cost Cosplay shares a low cost cosplay of Low Cost Cosplay by a Low Cost Cosplay fan

At what cost?

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 4, 12:45 pm

This is Anucha ‘Cha’ Saengchart, better known as Low Cost Costplay.

This guy’s low cost cosplay is hilariously good and redefines the rules of cosplaying

Lowcost Cosplay guy nails 2nd tribute to Joseph Schooling

Here are his more recent cosplays.

In fact, he’s gotten so popular that he appears to have been engaged by Starhub to do a series of posts.

Image from Starhub

Well deserved.

His fame however has all built up to this very moment.

In perhaps the most apt tribute to the legend himself, a fan from The Philippines shared a low cost cosplay of the man who started it all.

Here it is.

Image from Jarinto’s Facebook

It speaks to the man’s popularity that the post went immediately viral, racking up nearly 5,000 shares.

It even attracted the attention of the icon himself.

Absolute legend.

Here are some more of his recent works, and all are amazing.

Gold Roger (Gol D. Roger)

Nezha

Lisa from Blackpink

Best meme of 2019

Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone

Nezuko from Demon Slayer

Undefeated.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

