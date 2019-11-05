Low Cost Cosplay shares a low cost cosplay of Low Cost Cosplay by a Low Cost Cosplay fan
At what cost?
This is Anucha ‘Cha’ Saengchart, better known as Low Cost Costplay.
This guy’s low cost cosplay is hilariously good and redefines the rules of cosplaying
Here are his more recent cosplays.
In fact, he’s gotten so popular that he appears to have been engaged by Starhub to do a series of posts.
Well deserved.
His fame however has all built up to this very moment.
In perhaps the most apt tribute to the legend himself, a fan from The Philippines shared a low cost cosplay of the man who started it all.
Here it is.
It speaks to the man’s popularity that the post went immediately viral, racking up nearly 5,000 shares.
It even attracted the attention of the icon himself.
Absolute legend.
Here are some more of his recent works, and all are amazing.
Gold Roger (Gol D. Roger)
Nezha
Lisa from Blackpink
Best meme of 2019
Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone
Nezuko from Demon Slayer
Undefeated.
Image from Jarinto’s Facebook post
