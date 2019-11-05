fbpx

Thai man pulls out sticky, stretchy & still alive tapeworm from behind, looks like mentaiko pasta

Any longer it'll be a skipping rope.

Mandy How | December 12, 01:25 pm

Best not to read this during, or even near meal times.

A 44-year-old man named Kritsada Ratprachoom evicted a tapeworm that was living in his body, Coconuts Bangkok reports off Thai language media.

The tapeworm, which Kritsada believed was up to 10 metres long, was discovered after he had finished his business in the toilet.

The freelance photographer told Thai daily Khaosod that he felt like he wasn’t done, and got up to check.

Here’s a translation of his account by Coconuts Bangkok:

“I had just finished dropping my child off at school and ran some errands when I had to go No. 2. Afterward, I felt like I wasn’t finished defecating, like something was left. So I got up to see what it was. Turns out there was something sticking out of by bottom.”

And here is the result of his tugging:

Photo via Kritsada Ratprachoom on Facebook

Which kind of reminds us of this:

Photo via Fantastic 5 Adventures on YouTube

Didn’t realise it at first

However, Kritsada didn’t think it was a tapeworm at first.

According to Coconuts Bangkok, Kritsada just had his appendix removed last week, and thought the string could have been thread from his surgery.

He only realised that it was a tapeworm when the “thread” felt sticky and stretchy upon his tugging.

When Kritsada set the tapeworm down, it gently pulsated on the spot.

Then it got flushed down the toilet.

Photo via Kritsada Ratprachoom on Facebook

Goodbye.

Top image via Kritsada Ratprachoom on Facebook

