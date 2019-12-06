S’pore police looking for man in Liverpool jersey to assist with Funan Mall shop theft case

The Singapore police is appealing for information regarding a case of shop theft that occurred at Funan Mall.

In a Facebook post, Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre said that the theft took place on September 18, 2019.

In the post, they also included a photo of the man they are looking for.

Here’s the photo of him, who happens to be dressed in a Liverpool jersey:

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via this link.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

This is their Facebook post:

Top image via Funan.sg and Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre’s Facebook page