S’pore police looking for man in Liverpool jersey to assist with Funan Mall shop theft case
He seemed to be walking alone.
The Singapore police is appealing for information regarding a case of shop theft that occurred at Funan Mall.
In a Facebook post, Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre said that the theft took place on September 18, 2019.
In the post, they also included a photo of the man they are looking for.
Here’s the photo of him, who happens to be dressed in a Liverpool jersey:
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via this link.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
This is their Facebook post:
Top image via Funan.sg and Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre’s Facebook page
