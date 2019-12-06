fbpx

S’pore police looking for man in Liverpool jersey to assist with Funan Mall shop theft case

He seemed to be walking alone.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 20, 05:22 pm

The Singapore police is appealing for information regarding a case of shop theft that occurred at Funan Mall.

In a Facebook post, Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre said that the theft took place on September 18, 2019.

In the post, they also included a photo of the man they are looking for.

Here’s the photo of him, who happens to be dressed in a Liverpool jersey:

Photo via Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre’s Facebook page

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via this link.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

This is their Facebook post:

Top image via Funan.sg and Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

