M’sia police offering 50% discount on traffic summons in Kuala Lumpur over Christmas period

Christmas sales are ongoing at many retail stores, and the Malaysia police is also offering a discount.

50% off for traffic summons in KL

To encourage more motorists to come forward to settle their outstanding traffic summons, the traffic police in Kuala Lumpur has announced a 50 per cent discount for those who settle their outstanding payment over the Christmas period.

Coined as the “Meet the Customers Day”, the Kuala Lumpur traffic police are offering the discount to those who come forward on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, 2019, between 8:30am and 4pm.

The discount applies to various types of traffic summons except for the followings:

1. Accident summons

2. Non-compoundable summons

3. Warrant summons for the current year

4. Summons that are in discussion

5. Current year summons which was issued during Ops Selamat

6. Court summons and summons related to lorries

According to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya, this is not the first time they offered discounts to encourage people to pay their summons.

Earlier this year during Chinese New Year, the traffic police held a similar event and attracted 1,600 people to settle their fines.

ACP Zulkefly added that the police hope for an even better turn-out this time round.

Top photo via KL JSPT/Facebook