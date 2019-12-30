fbpx

KFC Japan holds annual ‘Thanksgiving’ memorial services for its chickens since 1974

A way to show respect to the chickens being slaughtered.

Julia Yeo | December 31, 01:04 pm

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has become a rather significant part of Japan’s traditions.

While it’s no secret that the Japanese have an unusual practice of eating KFC on Christmas eve, there’s a lesser-known annual event that also involves the fast food chain.

Thanksgiving service for chickens, by KFC

According to Soranews24, it has become a yearly event for KFC Japan to organise thanksgiving services in honour of chickens.

Apparently, the event, named “Chicken Thanksgiving”, has been held every year since 1974, four years after KFC Japan was founded.

Besides KFC Japan’s president, key personnel in sales and in the supply chain, the fast food chain’s mascot, Colonel Sanders, also makes an appearance at the memorial.

Chicken Thanksgiving is often held at Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Shrine, and Higashi-Fushimi Inari Shrine in Tokyo. The ceremony usually takes place on June.

According to a KFC spokesperson, quoted by J-Town Net, the service was a way for the company to show respect for the 22 million-odd birds slaughtered each year for Japanese restaurants.

The practice also serves as a ritual to pray for safe and healthy meat in the following year.

