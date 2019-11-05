fbpx

Back

Fukuoka tonkotsu ramen chain opening in Paya Lebar, offers 100% cash rebate from Dec. 13-15, 2019

Spoiled for choice.

Fasiha Nazren | December 11, 11:35 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

As if we’re not already spoiled for choices, a new ramen chain will be coming to Singapore soon.

Popular ramen eatery in Japan & London

Originating from Fukuoka in Japan, Kanada-Ya is a ramen chain that is popular in its native country as well as London.

Kanada-Ya is set to open its first outlet in Singapore at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall on Dec. 13, 2019.

This outlet will be big enough to accommodate 40 diners.

Here’s a look at what the eatery will offer.

Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen

The Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen is one of their signature dishes and consists of pork collar chashu, wood ear fungus mushroom, seaweed, and spring onions.

Photo courtesy of Kanada-Ya Singapore.

This dish wouldn’t be complete without their pork bone broth that has been boiled for 18 hours.

Kotteri Tonkotsu Ramen

If pork collar isn’t your preferred cut of meat, there is also the Kotteri Tonkotsu Ramen, which is served with slices of pork belly chashu.

Photo courtesy of Kanada-Ya Singapore.

Spicy Yuzu Ramen

For those who like a little kick in their food, there is also the Spicy Yuzu Ramen.

Photo courtesy of Kanada-Ya Singapore.

In addition to the pork bone broth, this ramen also uses corn-fed chicken broth mixed with yuzu miso.

It is served along with chashu pork collar, bean sprout, pickled red onion, spring onions and spicy miso paste for that extra kick.

Other snacks

Apart from ramen, the eatery will also serve Gyudon (beef bowl), topped with beef slices, onsen egg and pickled ginger.

Sides of chicken karaage and fried oysters are also available.

100 per cent cash rebate on first meal

To celebrate its first outlet in Singapore, Kanada-Ya will be running a promotion from Dec. 13 to 15.

Customers will receive 100 per cent cash rebate on the items they order if they pay for their meals using the Kanada-Ya app.

There is no minimum spend or cap on this offer.

You have to be a member, though.

Where to go: Paya Lebar Quarter Mall 10 Paya Lebar Road #03-30 Singapore 409057
When to go: 11am to 10pm, daily (Officially opens in mid-December, 2019)

Top image from Kanada-Ya Singapore

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷🎄
This is where you can find FREE Instagrammable rooms.

🦊🐆
Are your colleagues animals in this corporate jungle you call your ‘office’?

✈️🗺️
Click here for an itinerary recommended by your fellow kiasu Singaporeans

✋😩
Have you ever felt like a boomer in your 20s?

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Apple CEO Tim Cook grabs some Chwee Kueh at Tiong Bahru market with S'pore photographers

Swee.

December 11, 01:29 pm

ICA nabs M'sian travelling with 32 packs of duty-unpaid 'cigarette sandwiches'

This some creativity right here.

December 11, 01:21 pm

S'pore's minimum legal age for smoking raised to 20 years old from Jan 1, 2020

If you're born in 2001 or later, congratulations, your lungs will remain clean.

December 11, 01:14 pm

Police, LTA investigating enforcement officer kicking PMD rider off device incident at Bedok Reservoir

The action of the enforcement officer has been met mostly with praise.

December 11, 01:04 pm

67-year-old man allegedly bullies Ang Mo Kio community cats & harasses their feeders

This has been going on for a while, according to the poster.

December 11, 12:42 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close