Fukuoka tonkotsu ramen chain opening in Paya Lebar, offers 100% cash rebate from Dec. 13-15, 2019

As if we’re not already spoiled for choices, a new ramen chain will be coming to Singapore soon.

Popular ramen eatery in Japan & London

Originating from Fukuoka in Japan, Kanada-Ya is a ramen chain that is popular in its native country as well as London.

Kanada-Ya is set to open its first outlet in Singapore at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall on Dec. 13, 2019.

This outlet will be big enough to accommodate 40 diners.

Here’s a look at what the eatery will offer.

Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen

The Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen is one of their signature dishes and consists of pork collar chashu, wood ear fungus mushroom, seaweed, and spring onions.

This dish wouldn’t be complete without their pork bone broth that has been boiled for 18 hours.

Kotteri Tonkotsu Ramen

If pork collar isn’t your preferred cut of meat, there is also the Kotteri Tonkotsu Ramen, which is served with slices of pork belly chashu.

Spicy Yuzu Ramen

For those who like a little kick in their food, there is also the Spicy Yuzu Ramen.

In addition to the pork bone broth, this ramen also uses corn-fed chicken broth mixed with yuzu miso.

It is served along with chashu pork collar, bean sprout, pickled red onion, spring onions and spicy miso paste for that extra kick.

Other snacks

Apart from ramen, the eatery will also serve Gyudon (beef bowl), topped with beef slices, onsen egg and pickled ginger.

Sides of chicken karaage and fried oysters are also available.

100 per cent cash rebate on first meal

To celebrate its first outlet in Singapore, Kanada-Ya will be running a promotion from Dec. 13 to 15.

Customers will receive 100 per cent cash rebate on the items they order if they pay for their meals using the Kanada-Ya app.

There is no minimum spend or cap on this offer.

You have to be a member, though.

Where to go: Paya Lebar Quarter Mall 10 Paya Lebar Road #03-30 Singapore 409057

When to go: 11am to 10pm, daily (Officially opens in mid-December, 2019)

