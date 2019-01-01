fbpx

Hawker in New Upper Changi Road sells S$1 mee rebus on birthday & donates full proceeds to charity

Giving back to the organisation that has helped her before.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 02:27 pm

Julina Ahmad, owner of Upper Changi Road hawker stall Juliecious Kitchen turns 48 on Dec. 28, 2019.

julicious kitchen julina ahmad
Photo from Juliecious Kitchen’s Facebook page

S$1 mee rebus to celebrate birthday

To celebrate her birthday, she is selling mee rebus for just S$1 per bowl.

This promotion is only available for takeaway.

On a regular day, a bowl of mee rebus goes for S$3.

She has prepared five big pots of mee rebus on her birthday and is selling it to her customers as early as 7:30am.

Donating full proceeds

As if her birthday act isn’t generous enough, she has pledged to donate the full proceeds from her mee rebus sale to Ain Society.

Ain Society is a registered charity in Singapore that provides support to cancer-stricken patients here.

This organisation holds a special place in Julina’s heart as they have helped her family before.

In an interview with Berita Harian, she said: “My intention is to give back to the organisation as they have helped me overcome a hurdle before.”

Give back to organisation that helped her

Ain Society has helped her family as a zakat (an annual payment made annually under Islamic law for charitable purposes) beneficiary between 2009 and 2011 when her husband was forced to stop working then.

Since 2010, Julina and her family have been volunteering with the organisation.

She also wouldn’t have been a hawker if not for Ain Society.

In a bid to open her own home business, Julina joined a skills upgrading course organised by Ain Society as part of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s (MUIS) Enhanced Empowerment Partnership Scheme.

She said:

“I joined a cooking course to set up a small home business for myself. But in 2016, I got the opportunity to take over this stall from my father.”

Three years after taking over the stall, she feels that her financial situation has improved and feels the need to give back to the community.

Where to go: 58 New Upper Changi Road #01-187 Singapore 461058

h/t: Berita Harian

Top image from Juliecious Kitchen’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

