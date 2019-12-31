fbpx

Back

‘Yanxi Palace’ actress Wu Jinyan pairs with JJ Lin in new MV dropping on Jan. 1, 2020

This is her first time shooting an MV.

Mandy How | December 31, 07:20 pm

Events

Share

It’s a pairing that works like soy milk and dough sticks.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin is collaborating with Chinese actress Wu Jinyan for an upcoming music video for the song “The Story Of Us” (將故事寫成我們).

Photo via Warner Music

Wu is best known for her role as Wei Yingluo in hit period drama series “Story of Yanxi Palace”.

Personal invitation

Photo via Warner Music

According to ETtoday, Lin personally invited Wu to star in his MV as the female lead.

Wu readily agreed even though she was working on an ongoing project and this is her first time acting in an MV.

On the collaboration, Wu said,

“I’ve liked JJ’s songs for a long time, and am very happy to be part of this MV. It’s also my first time shooting an MV. The melody for this song is very nuanced, and the lyrics require careful expression. It’s a challenge for me too.”

In the video, the “Yanxi Palace” star displays her talents by dancing and acting out a crying scene.

Photo via Warner Music
Photo via Warner Music

Wu’s performance won praise from JJ Lin, who said,

“Jinyan’s eyes tell a story, and she is very good at portraying an inner life. Through her acting, she is able to express what the lyrics left unsaid. [I’m] very grateful for her, and hope that fans can feel the story that we’re trying to tell.”

Mythical rabbit

The MV tells a love story that transcends time.

Wu plays a mythical rabbit that Lin rescues and nurses back to health.

However, Lin does not know that the rabbit can actually transform into a woman.

Photo via Warner Music
Photo via Warner Music

One day, Wu is at home when she senses that misfortune has befallen Lin.

She rushes out in human form to find that he has lost consciousness in the middle of a blizzard.

Wu then uses her powers to save Lin, but she turns back into a rabbit.

Lin eventually realises that she was the rabbit he had rescued, who has returned to repay his kindness.

The track and official lyric video, which was released in Sep. 2019, has been watched over 4 million times on YouTube.

The MV with Wu, on the other hand, will be released on Jan. 1, 2020, at 6pm.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look:

Top image via Warner Music

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Carpool app between S'pore & Johor says it's not subject to LTA regulations on e-hailing

The company clarifies that it is not an e-hailing app, but like a messageboard.

December 31, 07:25 pm

Lithuania looking into incident of Chinese woman throwing away cross with pro-Hong Kong protest slogan

The Lithuanian foreign minister said it was a 'disgraceful act of vandalism'.

December 31, 06:20 pm

PM Lee's New Year message drops big hint on what to expect from Budget 2020

He urged Singaporeans to remain open to globalisation.

December 31, 06:00 pm

First half of Jan. 2020 expected to be windy, temperatures could fall to 23°C on some nights

Cool start is great start.

December 31, 05:21 pm

Woman, 22, allegedly cheated 60 people of postage fees on S'pore Telegram freebie channel

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 31, 04:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close