Around 100 Jetstar flights cancelled after pilots & ground staff go on strike in Australia

Industrial action in Australia has led to the cancellation a hundred Jetstar flights, ahead of the festive Christmas season.

Advertisement

According to News (AU), Jetstar pilots staged a strike after months of “stalled negotiations” over wages and working conditions.

Around 100 flights were cancelled on Dec. 14, as pilots went on a two-day strike, for four hours each. The strike is supported by the Australia Federation of Air Pilots.

Jetstar staff are asking for the following changes:

Annual pay increases.

Safety improvements.

More rest breaks.

A guaranteed 12-hour break before shifts.

30-hour work weeks.

However, the budget airline has refused their demands.

Baggage handlers and ground staff also involved

According to News (AU), around 250 baggage handlers and ground staff began the strikes on Friday, Dec. 13, during peak arrival and departure periods in major Australian cities, like Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) said that it was not their intention to delay passengers, but the airline was not receptive to safety and wage concerns.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said, “Again, we apologise to the travelling public for the disruption and we want to emphasis that this is the only course that Jetstar has left workers to take.”

Another strike is scheduled for Dec. 19, just days before Christmas.

Advertisement

Top image from Pixabay.