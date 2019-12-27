Japan Airlines giving 50,000 free domestic return flights to tourists travelling during Olympics

For those who are travelling to Japan during the Summer Olympics in 2020, Japan Airlines (JAL) is about to make your experience even sweeter.

From July. 1, 2020, to Sep. 30, 2020, JAL will be offering 100,000 domestic flights for free to overseas visitors, as part of its Win a Trip with JAL campaign.

Visitors will be given 4 random destinations to choose from

The campaign, which provides round-trip tickets to lucky visitors, will allow a maximum of 50,000 people to fly for free to select destinations within Japan from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, as well as Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

Applications begin in late February, and visitors can apply as a group of up to four people.

Passengers must also be an overseas member of JAL Mileage Bank, the airline’s frequent flyer program.

However, there is a catch.

Visitors who apply for this promotion will not be able to choose a specific destination to travel to.

Instead, the airline will recommend each traveller four random destinations, from which the traveller will select one.

More details will be announced in mid-January.

Preventing overcrowding in Tokyo

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the campaign is aimed at easing an anticipated shortage of accommodations in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics.

The campaign is reportedly part of a larger travel promotion by the Japan Tourism Agency and the Japan National Tourism Organisation in 2020.

During the 2012 London Olympics, the city reported a shortage of hotel rooms because of heavy demand from local spectators and Olympic staff.

As a result, overseas tourists, some of whom were not travelling to see the Games, were forced to change their holiday plans in order to avoid the crowds.

This campaign aims to prevent a similar situation from happening.

At the same time, it is aimed at boosting tourism elsewhere in Japan during the Games, which are slated to take place between July. 24 and Aug. 9 next year.

The Summer Paralympics will also be held there in summer next year, from Aug. 25 to Sep. 6.

Top image from Unsplash.