fbpx

Back

Taiwanese host Jacky Wu blames Korean variety shows for Godfrey Gao’s death

He blamed the excessively stressful Korean shows setting a bad precedent for Chinese shows.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Julia Yeo | December 4, 11:27 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

There has been a greater call for accountability following Godfrey Gao’s untimely death during the taping of a Chinese reality program Chase Me.

The station behind Chase Me came under intense scrutiny, with some damning screenshots being leaked as well.

Taiwanese host Jacky Wu has given his two cents on the incident.

In an interview for his upcoming New Year show, Wu placed some of the blame for Gao’s death on Korean variety shows.

Wu claimed that the popularity of those shows meant Chinese shows naturally wanted to emulate what made them popular.

This, according to Wu, led to variety shows as a whole becoming unnecessarily harsh.

He chided the need for dozens of cameras aimed at the celebrity every second of the filming.

As an alternative, Wu suggested the actor be allowed to act tired, instead of rendering them completely exhausted through the filming itself.

To make his point, he recounted a time where he had to climb thousands of steps for a variety show 2 Days 1 Night which Wu credited as one of the first Chinese reality shows that skewed more to the Korean reality show format.

Wu also proclaimed his hope that this tragedy will be the last of its kind.

The clip generated some online criticism, with one Taiwanese online celebrity even calling him out for shifting the blame from Chinese reality shows to Korean ones.

On Dec. 4, Wu explained in a Facebook Live video that he blamed Korean variety shows for Gao’s death as he believed that they started the toxic trend.

He added that he didn’t like how Korean variety shows were brought into China.

However, Wu emphasised that he was “not here to spread hate, but love and peace”, stating that the interview had extrapolated his comment, and that he had nothing against Koreans.

Wu also said that he was very emotional after Gao’s death, as he had known him since the first day Gao entered the entertainment industry.

Image from SETN YouTube

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

5 men arrested for getting into fight over staring incident at Tampines

A 21-year-old man sustained cuts on his face.

December 4, 11:20 pm

S'pore actress-model fined S$5,000 for saying "F*ck" to police officer & SMRT employee

Yeo scolded a police officer in person, then scolded another police officer via the phone shortly after.

December 4, 10:46 pm

3-litre alcoholic Milo tower available at SMÖÖbar outlets for S$68

They also serve S$1 alcoholic Milo shots.

December 4, 09:47 pm

'I went down at 7:10pm & saw nobody': S’pore couple’s wedding disrupted by Standard Chartered Marathon

Unfortunate.

December 4, 09:23 pm

Local government in Guangdong, China gives in after 4 days of protests over crematorium plan

People power.

December 4, 09:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close