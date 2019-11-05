Taiwanese host Jacky Wu blames Korean variety shows for Godfrey Gao’s death

There has been a greater call for accountability following Godfrey Gao’s untimely death during the taping of a Chinese reality program Chase Me.

The station behind Chase Me came under intense scrutiny, with some damning screenshots being leaked as well.

Taiwanese host Jacky Wu has given his two cents on the incident.

In an interview for his upcoming New Year show, Wu placed some of the blame for Gao’s death on Korean variety shows.

Wu claimed that the popularity of those shows meant Chinese shows naturally wanted to emulate what made them popular.

This, according to Wu, led to variety shows as a whole becoming unnecessarily harsh.

He chided the need for dozens of cameras aimed at the celebrity every second of the filming.

As an alternative, Wu suggested the actor be allowed to act tired, instead of rendering them completely exhausted through the filming itself.

To make his point, he recounted a time where he had to climb thousands of steps for a variety show 2 Days 1 Night which Wu credited as one of the first Chinese reality shows that skewed more to the Korean reality show format.

Wu also proclaimed his hope that this tragedy will be the last of its kind.

The clip generated some online criticism, with one Taiwanese online celebrity even calling him out for shifting the blame from Chinese reality shows to Korean ones.

On Dec. 4, Wu explained in a Facebook Live video that he blamed Korean variety shows for Gao’s death as he believed that they started the toxic trend.

He added that he didn’t like how Korean variety shows were brought into China.

However, Wu emphasised that he was “not here to spread hate, but love and peace”, stating that the interview had extrapolated his comment, and that he had nothing against Koreans.

Wu also said that he was very emotional after Gao’s death, as he had known him since the first day Gao entered the entertainment industry.

Image from SETN YouTube