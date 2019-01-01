fbpx

Itacho Sushi & SFA respond to customer’s salmonella allegations

Itacho Sushi claimed that the man asked for compensation for his pre-holiday expenditures.

Jason Fan | December 26, 08:58 pm

Itacho Sushi said on Dec. 26 that food samples taken for lab testing by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) have proven to be “satisfactory”, after a customer’s alleged case of salmonella poisoning after eating at the Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

The Singaporean man, Marc Wong, claimed that his wife contracted salmonella after eating uncooked food from the chain, then shared a Facebook post documenting the entire incident, and warned members of the public not to visit Itacho Sushi.

Itacho Sushi’s side of the story

On Dec. 26, Itacho Sushi released a statement on Facebook, stating that food samples taken by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec. 18 have been tested to be satisfactory.

 

In a statement given to Mothership by the SFA, it was confirmed that salmonella was not detected in the samples.

Itacho Sushi said that it was “unfortunate” that Wong chose to publish his complaint on Facebook before the lab results were completed, and said that this caused unnecessary stress to their staff and customers.

The chain also said that they refused to adhere to Wong’s demand for compensation for his pre-holiday expenditures, and that they had told him to wait until the SFA results were out.

“Food hygiene is of the utmost importance to us at Itacho Sushi. We will continue to upkeep our high standards in food safety and quality, and we hope this clarifies any misunderstanding,” said the sushi chain.

SFA found a minor lapse while inspecting the premises

However, during the SFA’s inspection, one food handler was found to not be registered.

SFA said that enforcement action would be taken against Itacho Sushi for the lapse.

The agency also reminded food operators to adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices, and said that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action of food retail establishments do not comply with hygiene standards.

Top image from Itacho Sushi’s Facebook page.

