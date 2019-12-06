M’sia Harry Potter-themed cafe sells giant mugs of butterbeer, lets customers dress up as wizards

Platform 9 & 1/2 is a Harry Potter-themed cafe located in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Here’s a look at its exterior, with windows reminiscent of stores in Diagon Alley:

And the inside, which features wooden tables and brick walls:

Sells Butterbeer

The cafe offers non-alcoholic butterbeer, which comes in a giant mug.

It apparently costs RM18 (S$5.90), according to one Instagram user:

Dress up as a wizard

The cafe also has a wardrobe where customers can dress up as wizards from the House of their choice and take photos.

Here are some happy customers:

There’s even a Platform 9 3/4-inspired trolley that one can take photos with:

The cafe is located at at Concubine Lane in Ipoh.

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Friday, Saturday: 9:00am to 10:00pm

Closed on Wednesdays.

