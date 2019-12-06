fbpx

Back

M’sia Harry Potter-themed cafe sells giant mugs of butterbeer, lets customers dress up as wizards

Magical.

Tanya Ong | December 14, 07:23 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

Platform 9 & 1/2 is a Harry Potter-themed cafe located in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Here’s a look at its exterior, with windows reminiscent of stores in Diagon Alley:

And the inside, which features wooden tables and brick walls:

Sells Butterbeer

The cafe offers non-alcoholic butterbeer, which comes in a giant mug.

It apparently costs RM18 (S$5.90), according to one Instagram user:

Dress up as a wizard

The cafe also has a wardrobe where customers can dress up as wizards from the House of their choice and take photos.

Here are some happy customers:

View this post on Instagram

📷@elaine__lau

A post shared by Lau Yee Xuan (@lau_yeexuan) on

There’s even a Platform 9 3/4-inspired trolley that one can take photos with:

The cafe is located at at Concubine Lane in Ipoh.

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Friday, Saturday: 9:00am to 10:00pm

Closed on Wednesdays.

Top photo via IG/tremellaglobal.hk.vekriof, carmenita.c, beck9332002

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Around 100 Jetstar flights cancelled after pilots & ground staff go on strike in Australia

Jetstar has not acceded to their workers' demands.

December 14, 06:50 pm

Manpower minister invokes POFMA against S'pore Democratic Party posts

Three Correction Directions against two Facebook posts and one website article.

December 14, 05:50 pm

Man spots brilliantly-coloured iguana at Bukit Batok HDB, hangs out with it for about 2 hours

Iguanas are not native to Singapore.

December 14, 05:35 pm

Photo of S'pore ramen restaurant staff having quick meal reminds patrons to appreciate F&B staff

One of many unsung heroes in Singapore.

December 14, 04:44 pm

Mahathir can't guarantee who succeeds him as Prime Minister, may stay in office beyond 2020

The plot thickens.

December 14, 04:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close