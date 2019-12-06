M’sia Harry Potter-themed cafe sells giant mugs of butterbeer, lets customers dress up as wizards
Magical.
Events
Upsurge
Platform 9 & 1/2 is a Harry Potter-themed cafe located in Ipoh, Malaysia.
Here’s a look at its exterior, with windows reminiscent of stores in Diagon Alley:
And the inside, which features wooden tables and brick walls:
Sells Butterbeer
The cafe offers non-alcoholic butterbeer, which comes in a giant mug.
It apparently costs RM18 (S$5.90), according to one Instagram user:
View this post on Instagram
butter beer float rm18 untuk cawan sebesaq alam nie gais! boleh share3 minum. apa yang different dia guna butterscotch aiskrim. milky dia buat aku in love 🙌🏽 high recomended la kafe nie! @platform9halfcafe #amyhamid #ootdbyamy #travellogamyhamid #foodlover #foodhunter #harrypotter #butterbeer
Dress up as a wizard
The cafe also has a wardrobe where customers can dress up as wizards from the House of their choice and take photos.
Here are some happy customers:
There’s even a Platform 9 3/4-inspired trolley that one can take photos with:
The cafe is located at at Concubine Lane in Ipoh.
Opening hours:
Sunday to Thursday: 9:00am to 6:00pm
Friday, Saturday: 9:00am to 10:00pm
Closed on Wednesdays.
Top photo via IG/tremellaglobal.hk.vekriof, carmenita.c, beck9332002
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.