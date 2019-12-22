fbpx

Troll account on Pornhub impersonates Indonesian ministry, government doesn’t find it funny

Pornhub has been blocked in Indonesia since 2017.

Andrew Koay |Fasiha Nazren | December 27, 02:21 pm

What’s one place that a government ministry would be loathe to see their name pop up?

Well in Indonesia, it’s pornographic website Pornhub.

Over the last week, screenshots of an account on the pornographic video platform claiming to be the “Official Pornhub Account of Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia” went viral on various social media platforms.

Otherwise known as KEMKOMINFO, the ministry’s logo was also used as the account’s profile picture.

And why would KEMKOMINFO need an account on Pornhub?

“Served to oversee and guarantee the public in enjoying the video and to bust the nut (sic),” said the account’s biography.

The real KEMKOMINFO responds

This prompted the real KEMKOMINFO to respond, releasing a statement on their official Twitter account.

“Ministry of Communication and Information Republic of Indonesia has never created an account or any content on Pornhub.com,” it said while noting that the website had been blocked in Indonesia since 2017.

The statement indicated that the ministry had contacted the Directorate of Cyber Crimes from the Criminal Investigation Agency to take action against the impersonation of KEMKOMINFO.

An email was also sent to Pornhub relaying the ministry’s disapproval of the troll account’s use of KEMKOMINFO’s name and logo.

“The ministry will continue to do whatever it can, laying strategic steps to protect the cyberspace in Indonesia from negative content, including blocking sites and social media accounts with pornographic content,” said the statement.

The distribution and transmission of pornographic content is a criminal offence in Indonesia, carrying a penalty of up to 6 years in jail and a fine of up to 1 billion rupiah.

Top image composite from Sleepyheadbonzo Twitter account and Wikimedia Commons 

