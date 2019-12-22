Troll account on Pornhub impersonates Indonesian ministry, government doesn’t find it funny

What’s one place that a government ministry would be loathe to see their name pop up?

Well in Indonesia, it’s pornographic website Pornhub.

Over the last week, screenshots of an account on the pornographic video platform claiming to be the “Official Pornhub Account of Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia” went viral on various social media platforms.

man is this ur biggest flex in 2019? verified pornhub account? @kemkominfo pic.twitter.com/c2g4BLB55v — bonzo (@sleepyheadbonzo) December 22, 2019

Otherwise known as KEMKOMINFO, the ministry’s logo was also used as the account’s profile picture.

And why would KEMKOMINFO need an account on Pornhub?

“Served to oversee and guarantee the public in enjoying the video and to bust the nut (sic),” said the account’s biography.

The real KEMKOMINFO responds

This prompted the real KEMKOMINFO to respond, releasing a statement on their official Twitter account.

Siaran Pers Kemkominfo RI Sehubungan dengan beredarnya informasi mengenai adanya akun yang mengatasnamakan Kementerian Kominfo RI pada sebuah website pornografi, https://t.co/tPJJ1w3jZF, dengan ini disampaikan beberapa hal sebagai berikut: — Kementerian Kominfo (@kemkominfo) December 26, 2019

“Ministry of Communication and Information Republic of Indonesia has never created an account or any content on Pornhub.com,” it said while noting that the website had been blocked in Indonesia since 2017.

The statement indicated that the ministry had contacted the Directorate of Cyber Crimes from the Criminal Investigation Agency to take action against the impersonation of KEMKOMINFO.

An email was also sent to Pornhub relaying the ministry’s disapproval of the troll account’s use of KEMKOMINFO’s name and logo.

“The ministry will continue to do whatever it can, laying strategic steps to protect the cyberspace in Indonesia from negative content, including blocking sites and social media accounts with pornographic content,” said the statement.

The distribution and transmission of pornographic content is a criminal offence in Indonesia, carrying a penalty of up to 6 years in jail and a fine of up to 1 billion rupiah.

Top image composite from Sleepyheadbonzo Twitter account and Wikimedia Commons