Police investigating Indian national for protest in Marina Bay against India’s citizenship Bill

The photo was put up online but has been taken down.

Belmont Lay | December 26, 02:21 am

The Singapore police is investigating a 32-year-old Indian national for participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Marina Bay.

He had allegedly committed the offence to protest against India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the police said on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Police said it had received a report on the matter a day earlier on Dec. 24.

It is understood that the man had posted on social media a picture of himself holding a placard to express his unhappiness, with Marina Bay Sands in the background.

The photo was posted on his social media account, but it has since been taken down.

The Singapore Police Force also reminded members of the public in its statement that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

The man’s occupation and residence status in Singapore are not immediately clear.

He is the only person being investigated.

The police said it will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.

Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws, it added.

Background

India is offering amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,

The Indian government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, passed a Bill in parliament saying the move is to grant those fleeing religious persecution amnesty.

But the Bill is also allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn India into a Hindu-centric state that would marginalise the country’s 200 million Muslims and undermine India’s secular constitution, critics said.

Street protests have erupted in at least 25 cities in India as a result.

The Indian government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the middle of December.

