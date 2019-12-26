2 M’sians arrested for disguising psychotropic drug as tea at Jurong Port

Two Malaysian men, aged 35 and 38, have been arrested for bringing in bottles containing liquid kratom as tea drinks into Singapore.

The drinks were found onboard a Malaysian-registered lorry transporting metal beams, at Jurong Port on Dec. 10, by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Kratom contains ‘Mitragynine’ and ‘7-Hydromitragynine’, which are both Class A controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Drug was concealed in a cooler box

In total, six bottles were recovered from the lorry, with four bottles containing kratom at differing amounts, and two of the bottles containing remnants of the liquid.

Several of the bottles were also found in a cooler box beneath the driver’s seat.

If convicted, the suspects face a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane, and a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

The case has since been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigation.

What are the side-effects of kratom?

According to the United States National Institute on Drug Abuse, kratom leaves contain compounds that can have psychotropic effects.

Consumption of kratom can also cause uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous side effects.

These effects include, nausea, itching, constipation, seizures and hallucinations among others.

Additionally, some users have also reportedly experienced psychosis.

Top image collage from Facebook