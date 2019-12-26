fbpx

Back

2 M’sians arrested for disguising psychotropic drug as tea at Jurong Port

Kratom has reportedly induced psychosis in some users.

Matthias Ang | December 22, 03:27 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

Two Malaysian men, aged 35 and 38, have been arrested for bringing in bottles containing liquid kratom as tea drinks into Singapore.

The drinks were found onboard a Malaysian-registered lorry transporting metal beams, at Jurong Port on Dec. 10, by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Kratom contains ‘Mitragynine’ and ‘7-Hydromitragynine’, which are both Class A controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Drug was concealed in a cooler box

In total, six bottles were recovered from the lorry, with four bottles containing kratom at differing amounts, and two of the bottles containing remnants of  the liquid.

Source: ICA Facebook

Several of the bottles were also found in a cooler box beneath the driver’s seat.

Source: ICA Facebook

If convicted, the suspects face a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane, and a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

The case has since been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigation.

What are the side-effects of kratom?

According to the United States National Institute on Drug Abuse, kratom leaves contain compounds that can have psychotropic effects.

Consumption of kratom can also cause uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous side effects.

These effects include, nausea, itching, constipation, seizures and hallucinations among others.

Additionally, some users have also reportedly experienced psychosis.

Top image collage from Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australian PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday while bushfires were ravaging Australia

Not the fire fighting the Australian public were hoping for him to do.

December 22, 02:27 pm

2019's last annoying trend: Super-long colour gradient Facebook post you have to endlessly scroll through

Just end 2019 already.

December 22, 01:17 pm

Noodle shop owner in China arrested for lacing food with opium to improve business

Next time just add salt.

December 22, 12:59 pm

‘Happiness is a sin’: S’porean youth shares what it’s like to live in a neighbourhood with drug addicts & gangs

Farah was just 11 years old when she started noticing drug needles and blood stains around her block every day.

December 22, 12:33 pm

Lady went to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Star Trek outfit, gamely does it again for 'The Rise of Skywalker’

Same same, but different.

December 22, 12:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close