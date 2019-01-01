Hui Lau Shan dessert shop opening at Nex in Serangoon in Jan. 2020

Hong Kong dessert shop chain Hui Lau Shan (许留山) is opening in Singapore in Singapore 2020, marking their return to the island.

Advertisement

Known for its mango desserts these days, the brand had initially started off selling herbal jelly Gui Ling Gao and herbal tea in Hong Kong back in the 1960s.

For those who are a fan of Hui Lau Shan, you no longer have to head to Johor Bahru City Square to satisfy your cravings.

Opening at Nex mall

According to its Facebook page, Hui Lau Shan will be opening an outlet in Nex shopping mall in January 2020.

This will be the first outlet in Singapore and it will be giving away 50 cups of its signature mango jelly smoothie on its opening day.

You will have to like and share their Facebook and Instagram pages to get the free cup of smoothie.

Not the first time it is in Singapore

This will not be the first time Hui Lau Shan is re-opening in Singapore.

The brand opened an outlet in Singapore briefly before at International Building along Orchard Road in 2005.

Advertisement

What to expect?

While the exact date of launch is not announced yet, the Facebook post has shared some of the desserts which will be available in Singapore.

Here’s what you can expect:

Mango Chewy Ball

Mango Mochi

Mango Sago

Mango pancake

Carol Chewy Ball (a mix of strawberry and mango flavours)

Advertisement

Fruity beverages

The dessert shop will also be having some limited edition products such as the Prosperity Lou Sang in view of Chinese New Year, as well as bird’s nest coconut milk dessert bowl.

Sounds good to have for a hot day.

Advertisement

Top photo collage via Hui Lau Shan Singapore/Facebook