If a stranger visited your house for the first time, what would they think of you?

Your home is a reflection of your state of mind, so whatever’s in there speaks to a deep-seated facet of your personality.

Or maybe it just speaks to your budget and your level of enthusiasm for interior design.

Imagine that you’re on a date, things are going great, and you’ve invited them over to your house for a nightcap.

Would you be alright with letting them judge some of the things that may be found in your home?

Welcome to the jungle

Plants are great little guys to have around. They provide refreshing oxygen and a place to rest your tired eyes in exchange for little more than air and water.

Having a healthy potted plant on a desk or a side table suggests that you are a person connected to nature, and have not forgotten about the environment despite the technological world we inhabit.

But having a dead plant suggests that you are thoughtless and do not care for the lives of others.

And having too many plants makes you look like Batman villain Poison Ivy.

The balance is tricky. On the whole, only keep plants if you can ensure their survival.

Taking a load off

Regardless of race, language or religion, one thing unites us all — our love of resting our butts.

Your couch is going to be where your guests spend most of their time anyway. So having a good one will make a good impression.

There are all sorts of considerations. The size, the shape. The eternal debate between leather or fabric or other materials.

A good couch is essential for such hallowed events in the Singaporean calendar like the Netflix marathon, various cultural holidays that involve visitors, and Sunday night football.

What’s on your wall?

If you’re going to the trouble of annoying your neighbours with the drilling, at least make sure you have something interesting on your wall.

Here is a short and non-comprehensive list of things you can have on your wall, and what they say about you to a first-time visitor:

A couple portrait – You are in love with the idea of love. A poster of a foreign city – You want people to describe you as “cosmopolitan”. A movie poster – You took Film Studies in school but your parents insisted that you get a proper job. A reproduction of a famous painting – You took Art History in school but your parents insisted that you get a proper job. An actual famous painting – You have a proper job.

You get the idea. Putting up things on your wall is a last-ditch attempt to show people who you truly are.

Window to the world

You know the famous saying, “The eyes are the windows of the soul?”

So working backwards, the windows are the eyes to the soul of your house. Or something.

Windows are a great indicator of your personal well-being. Having floor to ceiling windows that give you a dramatic view of the city may indicate that you have lots of money. Having dirty, rusty windows may point towards a lack of motivation.

Although the previous items listed may be within your house, your windows may technically be outside. And if you don’t keep them well-maintained, they might fall off and hurt someone.

According to a joint statement from the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB), there were 48 recorded cases of windows falling off in the first 11 months of 2019.

While thankfully no injuries were reported, homeowners can still face punishment for not maintaining their windows.

You can get slapped with a fine of S$5,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both for failing to replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel rivets.

If a window falls due to lack of maintenance, homeowners can be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to one year, or both.

So make sure your windows are ship-shape, or risk going to jail. And then you won’t have to worry about interior decorating tips for a long time.

Top image courtesy of Qian Qi Sim.

This sponsored article by the Building & Construction Authority and the Housing & Development Board made the writer check his windows.