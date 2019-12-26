fbpx

Taiwan seeks judicial assistance from Hong Kong to proceed with case on ‘habitual robber’

He has been linked with a string of robberies and thefts throughout Asia.

Andrew Koay | December 22, 04:25 pm

A quirk of international law could see a criminal walk free in Taiwan despite being arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple robberies.

According to Central News Agency, Taiwanese prosecutors have requested judicial assistance from the Hong Kong authorities regarding the case of a man they suspect of robbing a store in Hong Kong.

Robbery in Hong Kong, arrested in Taiwan

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the robbery had occurred in Tsim Sha Tsui — a premier shopping district in the special administrative region — on Oct. 6, 2019.

The incident saw a man, identified only by his last name Lin, threaten a worker at a watch shop with an air pistol before running off with two watches worth HK$990,000 (S$172,095) in total.

Lin then caught a flight to Taiwan later that day, where he was subsequently arrested on Nov. 11, 2019 in the city of Taichung.

Hong Kong police have confirmed that the name and age of Lin matched that of the suspect Hong Kong police were seeking, according to the SCMP.

Labelled a “habitual robber”, investigations turned up that Lin was been linked with a string of robberies and thefts in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and China.

Asking for evidence

Now Central News Agency reports that Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice has sent a letter to their counterparts in Hong Kong asking for evidence such as video footage of the crime and transcripts from the victim collected by local police in their investigations.

This comes months after another report claiming there had been no contact from Hong Kong police about the incident.

According to Taiwan News, Taichung prosecutors managed to obtain permission from the court to continue detaining Lin.

However, more details from Hong Kong are needed in order to proceed with the case.

Lacking agreement

According to the South China Morning Post, while Taiwanese law allows for robberies that occur in Hong Kong to be tried in its local courts, the absence of an extradition law or judicial cooperation agreement has proven controversial and problematic.

It has resulted in cases such as that of Chan Tong-kai — a Hong Kong man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend while they holidayed in Taiwan in February 2018.

Chan managed to return to Hong Kong after his girlfriend’s murder before being arrested and jailed for a money laundering offence.

And while he has indicated his willingness to surrender to Taiwanese authorities, an impasse over how exactly it would happen saw him walk free from jail.

Hong Kong man, who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan sparking mass protests, walks free from jail

Hong Kong & Taiwan cannot have an extradition agreement without earning China’s ire, explained

Top image composite from LumenSoft Technologies via Unsplash, Protocol Gov HK website, and Batisoft

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

