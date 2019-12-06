fbpx

Hong Kong football fans boo Chinese national anthem again before match

Sports and politics.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 04:20 am

Hong Kong football fans booed the Chinese national anthem on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, before the match against China in South Korea, Reuters reported.

The fiery encounter occurred in the midst of protests in Hong Kong against Chinese rule that has stretched well into its seventh month with no signs of stopping.

The match, naturally, drummed up some interest among political observers, despite it being played in a near-empty stadium.

It was attended by nearly 200 Hong Kong fans who chanted and banged drums, outdoing the small group of Chinese supporters who were drowned out.

China won the game 2-0.

Reuters reported that the Korea Football Association said it had taken steps to ensure there were no banners bearing political messages at the Busan Asiad Stadium.

The tournament is organised by the East Asian Football Federation.

Political match

Disrespecting the national anthem is a crime in China.

Hong Kong has presented a bill that sets jail terms of up to three years for the same offence.

Critics have said such punitive formal sanctions curb freedom of expression and encroaches upon Hong Kong’s autonomy.

How the match went

Hong Kong was designated the home side for Wednesday’s match.

Their team showed up in all-red jerseys, while the Chinese players were dressed in yellow.

As the Chinese players belted out the anthem when it was being played, boos rang out from the Hong Kong fans.

But that did not hamper the Chinese side.

Chinese player Ji Xiang scored the first goal in the ninth minute.

This elicited a response from the Hong Kong fans who booed and shouted in English: “Let’s go Hong Kong, let’s go!”

Chinese fans tried make themselves heard in the 50,000-seater stadium as Hong Kong supporters chanted: “We are Hong Kong” throughout the match, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong then conceded a penalty, which was converted, and went down by another goal.

After the game ended, the Hong Kong fans sang Glory to Hong Kong, a song that has become a rallying cry for democracy, Reuters noted.

The four-team tournament also includes hosts South Korea and Japan.

How match played out in Hong Kong

Television coverage of the match in Hong Kong did not show the anthem being played, Reuters reported.

Instead, it cut in as the players were shaking hands.

You can watch the match highlights here:

Booed anthem previously

Previously, on Sept. 10, 2019, Hong Kong played against Iran in a World Cup qualifier match with more than 14,000 fans in the Hong Kong Stadium.

As is the practice, the national anthem of China was played for the Hong Kong team before kick-off.

As the match took place in the fourth month of the Hong Kong protests, thousands of fans booed the China anthem, turned their backs, and generally expressed their unhappiness when it was played.

Others held up signs that said “Boo”.

FIFA subsequently fined the Hong Kong Football Federation 15,000 Swiss francs (S$20,824) on Oct. 9, about one month later, for those actions.

Hong Kong football fans boo China national anthem during World Cup qualifier

FIFA fines Hong Kong S$20,824 after fans jeered Chinese anthem before match

China removes Arsenal-Man City match after Mesut Özil’s support of Muslim Uyghur minority

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

