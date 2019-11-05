fbpx

1 in 10 retailers in Hong Kong could shut down in 6 months

Looking more dire.

Belmont Lay | December 10, 01:03 pm

More than one in 10 retailers in Hong Kong could close down in the next six months as tourists are deterred from visiting the city, Reuters reported the main retailing group there saying on Monday, Dec. 9.

About 7,000 licensed retail establishments out of 64,000 say they will be forced to close down in the next six months.

This figure emerged in a survey by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) of its members.

Hong Kong is normally a top shopping destination for Chinese tourists.

But retail sales fell by a quarter in October from a year earlier, the steepest drop on record.

Tourist arrivals fell by 43.7 percent in the same month.

The HKRMA’s chairwoman, Annie Tse Yau On-yee, said: “It is going to be quite serious.”

97 percent survey respondents made losses

The government has pledged HK$25 billion (US$3.2 billion) in economic support measures.

But it is still left to be seen if it is going to be enough.

HKRMA said about 97 percent of survey respondents had recorded losses since June when the protests started.

Some 30 percent of these respondents said they would be forced to lay off 10 percent of employees on average over the next six months, which is more than 5,600 people in total.

The survey covered chain stores and small retailers and recorded the views of 176 companies, operating 4,310 stores.

It was conducted between Oct. 29 and Nov. 22

HKRMA is also encouraging landlords to offer rent cuts to help retailers, besides having urged more support and relief measures from the government.

