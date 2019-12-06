Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Ez-charms selling for S$16.90 on Shopee
Fastest fingers first.
Events
Upsurge
This year marks Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary.
You’ve probably noticed a number of themed merchandise in celebration of its birthday already.
Hello Kitty carriers sold out at McDonald’s S’pore on 1st day, no plans to bring in more
Here’s another one.
Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Ez-charms on Shopee
On Dec. 16, a series of new Hello Kitty Ez-charms was launched at the Ez-link store on Shopee.
These Ez-charms are selling at S$16.90, while stock lasts.
Here’s how it looks:
How to use
An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-Link card in trinket form.
It functions the same way as regular EZ-Link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.
However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up, after which they become a keychain.
Top photo from Shopee
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.