Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Ez-charms selling for S$16.90 on Shopee

This year marks Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary.

You’ve probably noticed a number of themed merchandise in celebration of its birthday already.

Here’s another one.

Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Ez-charms on Shopee

On Dec. 16, a series of new Hello Kitty Ez-charms was launched at the Ez-link store on Shopee.

These Ez-charms are selling at S$16.90, while stock lasts.

Here’s how it looks:

How to use

An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-Link card in trinket form.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-Link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up, after which they become a keychain.

