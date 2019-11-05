I watched these 3 actresses act their hearts out during office hours with a free HBO GO trial

I’ve always associated HBO with Game of Thrones prior to this article.

Unfortunately, I did not follow Game of Thrones (GoT) as much as some other colleagues, who would gather over lunch time to catch the latest episode together.

Not that I have anything against GoT, but I’ve missed the boat and there are just too many episodes to catch up on.

And besides, I heard the last season wasn’t as well-received.

If you are like me, or simply find that you need a new channel (pun intended) to release some stress at work, here’s your chance.

Exploring HBO GO while it’s free

HBO GO has launched a seven-day free trial on Dec. 10, and you should definitely download the mobile app for its exclusive dramas you might have already heard of.

I repeat. It’s free.

Being assigned to write this allowed me to explore HBO GO, which I honestly wouldn’t have done out of free will.

It is pretty user friendly and not much different from other streaming services.

It also has quite an appealing selection of movies and TV series.

While it could have done more with Korean dramas, some of the blockbusters available caught my eyes.

I would definitely want to rewatch A Star Is Born, The Dark Knight, Pacific Rim or The Matrix.

Having too many choices can be a pain.

In a way, HBO GO’s quality selection saves me from scrolling down the list mindlessly, something which I’ve come to appreciate. More time watching, less time scrolling.

Ahh nice to see you, We Bare Bears and Adventure Time.

Who says adults can’t watch cartoons.

What attracted me the most, however, is the HBO Asia Originals, which I spent much of my time watching on the move during my one-week trial.

I strongly recommend The World Between Us, The Teenage Psychic and Miss Sherlock.

What I watched on HBO GO during my 7-day free trial

1. The World Between Us

The World Between Us has got to be one of the best Taiwanese dramas of late, and it swept up a whopping six awards at the Golden Bell Awards recently.

The critically acclaimed TV drama tracks the aftermath of a mass shooting by an allegedly mentally-ill person, showing how victims and their families, as well as the perpetrator’s family and lawyer, seek resolution.

The drama series was lauded for creating ruminations about the social stigma on mental health and how the media industry struggles to strike a balance between objective reporting and sensationalising news.

45-year-old Alyssa Chia also won her first best actress award because of this drama series.

Chia has come a long way since she entered showbiz as a 16-year-old.

Chia is known for her roles in drama shows such as the 2003 version of Heaven Sword and Dragon Sabre.

In The World Between Us, she impressed viewers with her role as a news editor, Song Chiao-an, who was distressed after losing her son in the mass shooting.

The change in Song’s temperament strained her relationship with her daughter and husband as she tried to numb the pain with work and alcohol.

You also get to see 36-year-old actor Chris Wu Kang-Jen’s brilliant acting chops in this drama.

For those who find him familiar, he starred in popular TV drama series Autumn’s Concerto in 2009.

And was the male lead in MayDay’s Beginning of the End music video.

Watch the trailer for The World Between Us if you still need a reason to get to the drama:

2. Miss Sherlock

If you are into J-dramas, HBO Asia has a collection of J-dramas for you to browse through.

Miss Sherlock is a spin-off from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective stories, with a female Sherlock acted by 39-year-old Yuko Takeuchi.

Who does not look 39 years old at all.

While you might have to adapt to an unconventional female protagonist, the series can be pretty addictive — just like any Japanese crime series.

You get a glimpse into Japanese culture and enjoy the Japanese quirks in the storyline. #subtleasiantraits

Like this:

Watch the trailer here:

3. The Teenage Psychic

The Teenage Psychic is something that all Mandopop followers should catch, with 29-year-old Kuo Shu Yao (Yao Yao) taking on the female lead character.

The series is about this high school student who has psychic abilities and works at the temple as a medium at night.

Those who know Kuo would have remembered her for her sexy idol image when she debuted as the ambassador of a Hokkien MMORPG game in 2009.

Kuo later revealed that she took up the controversial commercial to support her family financially after her father passed away when she was 17.

However, The Teenage Psychic might well be Kuo’s breakthrough, as she proves herself to be more than just a devilish figure in this award-winning series.

The Teenage Psychic has also dropped its second season recently:

Truth be told, it’s heartening to watch Taiwanese and Japanese series on screen again, since the Korean wave took over in recent years. :’)

That’s something special to me on HBO.

How to download HBO GO?

Of course, you can also explore HBO GO on your own and check out other series, such as His Dark Materials, Watchmen and Chernobyl, which have been making waves recently too.

You can download HBO GO on app stores for the 7-day free trial.

After the free trial, you can choose to continue with the subscription, with payment available through Apple or Google.

HBO GO will be available on AppleTV and AndroidTV as well.

This sponsored article by HBO gives the writer an excuse to watch dramas in the office without feeling any guilt.