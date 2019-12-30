fbpx

Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu drops F-bomb in local Minnan language at rally

Han is liked by his supporters for his straight-talking style.

Matthias Ang |Kayla Wong | December 31, 10:45 pm

Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu cussed at a recent campaign rally on Dec. 29, while accusing members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of corruption, Taiwan News reported.

“I’m really upset. F***!”

The rally took place in the city of Taichung.

Han said in Mandarin at the rally that while his health was actually pretty good, he felt hot under the collar whenever he talked about the state of corruption in the DPP.

He then said in the local Minnan language, to the amusement of the crowd, that talking about the DPP made him upset.

He said: “I’m really upset. Gan (F***)!”

Here is a video of the moment in question:

He then thanked the crowd, which organisers said were 30,000-strong.

Why was Han so heated?

Taiwanese media NewTalk reported that Han struck a passionate tone at the rally, highlighting that should he be elected president, he will take Taiwan on a “heroic” path.

He also criticised the DPP for only looking out for its own interests, leading an indulgent lifestyle, and forgetting the people’s expectations of the party.

Han then admitted that while his own party, the Kuomintang (KMT) had also become distant from the people, the DPP will head down the path of corruption in 2020.

Populist mayor with a regular Joe image

Han is currently trailing behind his opponent, the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in opinion polls.

While he was elected in a stunning electoral victory in November 2018, his popularity started waning due to his verbal gaffes, concerns about his pro-Beijing stance, and his purchase of expensive property despite his “regular Joe” image.

Han had called for his supporters to ignore the opinion polls, saying they are “fake”, and also told them to tell pollsters they support Tsai instead.

This was so that they can “keep the DPP happy until Jan. 10”, he wrote in a Facebook post published on Nov. 29.

Top image via 肯腦濕的人生相談室/Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

