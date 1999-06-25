fbpx

M’sian couple finds green beans that expired in 1999 while cleaning fridge

It has bean 20 years.

Syahindah Ishak | December 27, 05:33 pm

I was born 20 years ago.

Apparently, that was also the year some green beans expired.

Found a packet of green beans that expired 20 years ago

On Dec. 23, a Twitter user tweeted that his wife was clearing out their fridge when they found an item that had expired in 2011.

They found it funny as it has been eight years.

But soon after that, they were astonished to find an even older item in the fridge.

His wife discovered a packet of green beans that expired on Jun. 25, 1999.

Mixed reactions

The tweet has gone viral, with over 25,000 retweets and 21,000 likes as of the time of writing.

The online reactions have been polarising, with some wondering why the green beans didn’t sprout.

Translation: “The beans have been in the chiller for 20 years but why hasn’t it grown bigger?”

Translation: “I was born in 1999. It has been 20 years. Why didn’t the beans sprout? Is this a scam?”

Translation: “Should keep it till 2021. Maybe can have bean sprouts.”

Others were disgusted by the fact that the couple did not clean their fridge for 20 years.

Translation: “The question is why hasn’t your wife cleaned the fridge? Like you know I’m curious.”

Translation: “This means you haven’t cleaned the fridge in a long time. I canotttt.”

Translation: “Wow, you’ve never cleaned the fridge?”

Someone even tagged a cleaning service company for help.

Translation: “Hello, please clean this person’s house. There’s a packet of green beans that expired in 1999 in his fridge.”

Meanwhile, a few were keen on getting their hands on the expired beans.

Wow.

