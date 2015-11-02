100 1-for-1 dining deals at only S$14.90 for 6-month GrabPay Dealbook subscription

Food usually tastes better when it comes with a great discount.

And what’s better than attractive food deals and sumptuous meals, at half of the original prices?

Here’s what you need.

What’s hot?

Grab’s new GrabPay Dealbook: Gourmet Tribe Edition is a plan that lets you redeem vouchers for one-for-one dining deals from a variety of merchant outlets, like Stirling Steaks at Dempsey and Sarnies at Telok Ayer.

And with up to 100 deals from up to 30 merchants available island-wide, you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice.

Any Grab user in Singapore can now purchase a six-month subscription plan for the Dealbook at only S$14.90. Which is a great deal considering the non-promotional price is double the price at S$30.

At the end of the six month period, the subscription will be automatically renewed, but of course, you can choose to opt out, if you know, you don’t feel like enjoying the good things in life anymore.

Charges for the subscription will be deducted from your GrabPay credits so do check if you’ve enough credits at the end of each billing cycle.

What’s on the menu?

Here are some of the participating merchants you can redeem vouchers at if you subscribe to the Dealbook.

Sarnies

Sarnies is a small cafe tucked away in the CBD that serves up hearty sandwiches, salads, baked treats and other western fare like steaks and pasta. They are particularly well known for their coffee.

Matsuya Dining

Matsuya Dining is a Japanese dining place which serves up high quality fish and seafood in omakase sets including fresh uni (sea urchin), wagyu and otoro (the fattiest part of the tuna).

Stirling Steaks

If you’re looking for a hearty meal, Stirling Steaks at East Coast or Dempsey is the place to go. With a wide variety of meats and cuts such as Wagyu ribeye, smoked duck breast and even crispy salmon, any meat lover is bound to be satisfied.

QQ Rice

Founded in 2010, QQ Rice is the healthy, nutritional lunch option of choice. They mainly serve bento boxes and rice rolls, where you can pick and choose ingredients to your heart’s content.

The Salon

For somewhere a little fancier, head to The Salon at Hotel Fort Canning for a buffet of Western, Asian and local cuisines. Try a diverse range of dishes, from signature Singaporean renditions such as Lobster Nasi Lemak or HFC Curry Chicken, or international delights like foie gras and Norwegian salmon.

Sabio by the Sea

If you’re feeling up for some Spanish cuisine, Sabio by the Sea comes complete with a waterfront view at Sentosa Cove.

The restaurant is most famous for their tapas, and freshly made queso, Sangria and paella.

And these are just six out of 30 merchants included in the Dealbook.

Fret not. Even if you’ve managed to go on a foodie spree and wiped out all the deals in the Dealbook, the deals are refreshed on a monthly basis. This means more new options for the coming month, and more food places to try out!

How to use?

All those pictures of delicious food might have gotten your mouth watering and you might be wondering how to subscribe and put the Dealbook to good use.

To do that, all you need to do is go to Subscriptions in your Grab app, and look for GrabPay Dealbook.

How to redeem?

Once you are subscribed to the Dealbook, you can access these vouchers under the My Rewards section.

Subsequently, all you need to do to cash in those one-for-one deals is to inform the staff at whichever merchant outlet you’re dining at that you wish to redeem a GrabPay voucher.

However, the terms and conditions for these one-for-one deals—such as their validity and availability at certain outlets—vary between participating merchants, so do contact the restaurant beforehand to confirm the availability of the redemption.

The 100 vouchers are designed to last you for six months, so if you’ve truly been gorging yourself and have used up all the vouchers, you’ll have to wait till the next billing cycle for the subscription to be renewed.

For more information about the Dealbook, you can check out their website and FAQ here.

And if this story has gotten you pretty peckish, act fast and subscribe soon, while the GrabPay Dealbook plans are on discount.

This sponsored article by Grab has got the author thinking about dinner while writing this article.

Top photo from @matsuyadining / lG and @sabiobythesea.sg / IG