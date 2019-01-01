fbpx

Former EMT explains why S’poreans should give way to ambulance crew when queuing for food

A good reminder.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 04:27 pm

On Dec. 23, Affan AH posted a public service announcement on his Facebook page.

The former emergency medical technician (EMT) for the Singapore Civil Defence Force encouraged more Singaporeans to give way to paramedics or ambulance crew who are queuing for food.

But why?

While this be unheard of for most citizens, Affan gave a pretty convincing reason why more people should do just that.

According to him, there’s a chance that an ambulance crew that you see in public have not eaten since the start of their 12 to 13-hour long shift.

He also reasoned that they may need some food to distract them from something tragic they have witnessed as part of their everyday work.

More than just transporting patients

Affan also took the time to debunk the misconception that ambulance crew are merely people who “wait around all day” to transport patients to the hospital.

In fact, they also do the following:

  • Respond to emergency calls
  • Assessing and administering immediate medical intervention on site
  • Hand over critical information to doctors
  • Write reports

And when they’re not responding to emergencies, they also do administrative work at their base like handling the roster, writing up operational reports and checking medical stocks.

Phew.

Show appreciation towards first responders

He also reminded members of the public to be kind to first responders when they see them in public and of course, to give way to ambulances when on the road.

To end of, he didn’t forget to show his appreciation to his former colleagues:

Peace and love for all first responders out there! Safe duties, and God bless every one of you.”

You can see Affan’s full post here:

Top image from Affan AH and Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

