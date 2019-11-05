S’pore girl forced ex-boyfriend’s lover to kowtow, threatened to dig out colleague’s eyeballs

Jealous of the girl that her ex-boyfriend dated, a then 17-year-old girl assaulted the girl and forced her to “kowtow” to a 22-year-old friend.

On the same day, Joyce Goh Kok Tin also assaulted a younger colleague and threatened to dig out her eyeballs, as she felt she was a slow and lazy worker.

Goh, now 18, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and one count of rioting, according to CNA.

Another count of criminal intimidation is to be taken into consideration.

First incident happened due to relationship issues

Goh bore a grudge against the first victim, a 17-year-old girl, as she dated her ex-boyfriend, Lim Zheng Gang, and then went on to date another teenager, Muhd Farhan Bin Noor, after breaking up with Lim.

Because the victim dated Farhan instead of another man, Daniel Goh, the accused felt that the victim was toying with Daniel’s feelings.

It is unclear what Goh’s relationship with Daniel was.

On Dec. 17, 2018, after one of Goh’s friends spotted the victim and Farhan and five other persons at a void deck, Goh and six friends, aged between 14 and 26, decided to assault the victim and Farhan.

Goh punched the girl in her face, causing a scuffle to break out. During the scuffle, Goh reprimanded Farhan for failing to act when his girlfriend was being assaulted, after which Goh’s friends began to assault Farhan as well.

They also kicked his e-scooter, and pulled out the wires from the motherboard.

The group then forced Farhan and the rest of his companions to leave, leaving the female victim behind. They complied, heading to an opposite block to call the police.

Meanwhile, Goh grabbed the victim’s face and pushed her head to the ground, forcing her to kneel and bow her forehead onto the ground, in a “kowtow” position to Daniel.

Goh then punched the girl’s lips before leaving.

The victim suffered a cut on her lip, while Farhan suffered bruising on his arms.

Second incident occurred because Goh did not like her colleague

After this incident, Goh headed to a friend’s birthday party. The second victim, who was a friend of the birthday girl and Goh’s colleague, was also present at the party.

Goh was not on good terms with the victim, as she felt that she was a slow and lazy worker. After realising that the victim was at the party, Goh instructed the birthday girl to keep the victim there, so Goh could assault her.

Upon conveying her intentions to her friends, they decided to follow Goh.

Goh and her friends proceeded to confront the victim near the swimming pool of the condominium that the party was held at.

Goh slapped the victim on the face, and grabbed her hair, punching her and pulling her to the ground. She then used her elbows and knees to hit the victim, before her friends joined in to assault the victim.

While the victim was face down on the floor, Goh’s friends sat on her. Goh then punched her on the face and kicked her head, before flicking her cigarette near the victim’s neck.

The group then moved to the back of the condominium to avoid the security guard, who had been alerted by the noise caused.

Goh then asked the victim to stand in front of a wall, before assaulting her against the wall. Her friends joined in the assault, and did not stop even after the victim fell onto the floor.

As the victim was lying motionless on the floor, one of Goh’s friends said that they should stop hitting the victim, but Goh refused, claiming that it was “not enough.”

Goh then pulled the victim to stand up, and told the victim:

“I will dig out your eyeballs and put them in your bare hands. Then I’ll cut your nose off and dig out your intestine with my hands down your throat and any other organs I can grab. Then I’ll pluck off your nails one by one and skin you alive.”

The assault only stopped because the birthday girl’s mother, who had witnessed the assault from her balcony, shouted at them.

The victim subsequently sought medical assistance at KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital, where she was found to have sustained multiple injuries.

This included a swollen lip, bruising on her forehead, cheek, elbow and knees, a circular burn on her neck, and a nasal fracture.

Goh’s defence lawyer claimed that she has a bright future

The prosecutor asked for reports to assess Goh’s suitability for both probation and reformative training, pointing out that Goh was the one initiating the attacks.

CNA reported that Goh’s defence counsel asked for probation, saying that Goh was very young, with a bright future ahead of her.

He also said that this was Goh’s first brush with the law.

According to Yahoo News, Goh’s father revealed that his daughter has anger management issues, and that she had previously seen a school counsellor.

However, she stopped seeing the counsellor after she dropped out of secondary school.

According to her defence counsel, Goh had “mixed up with bad company, which swayed her to commit the offences in question”.

Goh will return to court for sentencing on Dec. 10.

