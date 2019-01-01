fbpx

Lady whose wheelchair part was lost by Emirates fell out of makeshift chair, sister says

Thankfully, she was caught before serious damage was done.

Jane Zhang | December 27, 01:20 pm

Gemma Quinn, 35, is the British woman whose £15,000 (S$26,400) dream holiday was derailed after the back of her custom-made wheelchair was lost by Emirates airline.

As a result, Quinn, who is paralysed from the neck down due to a childhood car accident, ended up spending Christmas stranded in a hotel room in Singapore waiting for her wheelchair back to be found.

UK woman stranded in S’pore after Emirates airline loses part of her custom-made wheelchair

A woman who identified herself as Quinn’s sister took to Facebook on Christmas Eve to share about the situation.

Sister fell out of makeshift chair

According to Gill Quinn, the solution that the Emirates staff proposed after they were unable to find Quinn’s wheelchair back was to strap a pillow together with two belt buckles.

gemma quinn wheelchair
Image via Gill Quinn / Facebook.

Gill claimed that the makeshift wheelchair resulted in Quinn falling out of the chair.

Fortunately, Gill says that Quinn’s two carers were able to catch her before any serious damage was caused.

Devastated for her sister

Gill Quinn shared in the post that she was “devastated” for her sister, and characterised her as “one of the most generous, considerate and kind hearted people I know”.

She also praised her sister’s grit and willpower, saying:

“Gemma is paralysed from the neck down. She never uses her disability as a reason to stop her from appreciating new experiences and her will power and determination is something to be in awe of.”

Gill explained that despite her sister’s determination and grit, that day was the first time that she saw her down and helpless.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear such a determined spirit say that they want to come home and to feel this helpless and unable to find a solution for her.”

She called out both Emirates airline and Trailfinders, a British travel company, for “taking [her sister’s] Christmas away from her”.

You can read her full post here:

Post on Emirates Facebook page

Gill shared the same post onto the Emirates Facebook page in the early hours of Christmas Day (Singapore time).

In response, Emirates replied to Gill’s post with the following:

gemma quinn emirates comment
Image from Gill Quinn’s post on Emirates Facebook page.

One Robert Jones pointed out that Emirates’ comment reply did not seem to be a proportional response to an issue that, by that time, had already made national news.

gemma quinn comment reply
Image from Gill Quinn’s post on Emirates Facebook page.

Situation appears to be sorted out

Gill took to Facebook again later that day (Dec. 25), at 10:54pm Singapore Time, to announce that the situation had been handled.

It is unclear whether Quinn will be able to continue her trip, or if there was any compensation for the inconvenience.

Mothership has reached out to Emirates, and will update this story when they reply.

Top image via Gill Quinn / Facebook.

