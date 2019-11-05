Finland run by 5 parties led by women, 4 of whom are under age 35

Sanna Marin took office in Finland on Dec. 10 as the world’s youngest serving prime minister.

The 34-year-old Social Democrat is heading a coalition of five parties — with four other parties led by women who are under 35, except for one.

Marin won the confidence of parliament with 99 votes in favour and 70 against.

Centre Party leader Katri Kulmuni, 32, becomes finance minister:

Green Party leader Maria Ohisalo, 34, continues as interior minister:

Left Alliance’s chairwoman Li Andersson, 32, remains education minister:

Swedish People’s Party’s Anna-Maja Henriksson, 55, remains justice minister, the only coalition leader who completed her education before the 21st century.

A total of 12 ministers in the new cabinet are women and just seven are men.

Coalition not without differences

However, differences between the main coalition partners remain, as they form the governing centre-left coalition.

Reuters reported that Marin’s Social Democrats and the Centre Party will have to come to agreement on employment issues.

Marin will face difficulty defending her leftist views as the Centre Party is seeking to boost Finnish employment to pay for the costly welfare state.

The emergence of an all-women-led coalition comes in the middle of labour unrest and strikes affecting some of Finland’s largest companies for three days, halting production.

Marin replaced Antti Rinne, who resigned after the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in him over his handling of a postal strike.

Centre Party chairwoman Kulmuni defended her decision to force out Rinne.

She accused him of not remaining neutral and taking the employees’ side in recent labour market disputes.

Before his resignation, Rinne defended the publicly-owned postal service’s employees in their labour dispute.

He said their employment conditions would not be trampled while his government was in office.

Rebuilding trust

Marin said recreating trust between the coalition partners was one of her first tasks.

Marin wrote on Twitter: “I want to build a society in which every child can become anything and in which every human being can live and grow old with dignity.”

