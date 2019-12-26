Family of 4, allegedly from S’pore, literally pumps petrol together by doing pumping motion on car

You know the adage about how a family that does something together, stays together?

Well, this family is definitely going to be together for quite some time judging by how they literally pump petrol together as one because teamwork makes the dream work:

The video was put up by the Helloあsia Singapore Facebook page on Dec. 21, 2019.

The caption merely read, “this is how it is passed down frm one singaporean to another younger singaporean”.

Of course, nothing in this short 18-second video revealed the identity of the family.

However, a few things can be surmised from the clip.

The video was likely shot in a Shell petrol station.

The car’s license plate has been obscured, but it is not difficult to deduce the nationality of this family, assuming the incident took place in a Johor Bahru petrol station.

Because anytime people are seen on video doing this to their car in a Shell station, they are likely in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, as seen here.

But the video’s sound track is on point, as was the kid lending a hand.

And this family is spending some quality time together this festive season, assuming this video was shot recently.

Does rocking the car do anything to get more petrol in?

Does shaking the car actually allow you to pump more petrol?

The short answer is no.

Rather, it is that the time that has passed, and not the rocking, which allows more petrol to be introduced to the tank.