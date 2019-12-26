fbpx

Back

Family of 4, allegedly from S’pore, literally pumps petrol together by doing pumping motion on car

A family that pumps petrol together, stays together.

Belmont Lay | December 23, 02:36 am

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

You know the adage about how a family that does something together, stays together?

Well, this family is definitely going to be together for quite some time judging by how they literally pump petrol together as one because teamwork makes the dream work:

The video was put up by the Helloあsia Singapore Facebook page on Dec. 21, 2019.

The caption merely read, “this is how it is passed down frm one singaporean to another younger singaporean”.

Of course, nothing in this short 18-second video revealed the identity of the family.

However, a few things can be surmised from the clip.

The video was likely shot in a Shell petrol station.

The car’s license plate has been obscured, but it is not difficult to deduce the nationality of this family, assuming the incident took place in a Johor Bahru petrol station.

Because anytime people are seen on video doing this to their car in a Shell station, they are likely in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, as seen here.

But the video’s sound track is on point, as was the kid lending a hand.

And this family is spending some quality time together this festive season, assuming this video was shot recently.

Does rocking the car do anything to get more petrol in?

Does shaking the car actually allow you to pump more petrol?

The short answer is no.

Rather, it is that the time that has passed, and not the rocking, which allows more petrol to be introduced to the tank.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australian millionaire, 27, offering annual salary of S$51,000 for personal photographer

Can bring along your friend too.

December 22, 07:42 pm

S'porean solemniser did weddings in McDonald's, HDB flats, & helped a couple avoid divorce

Pauline Sim hopes to be a wedding solemniser for as long as she can.

December 22, 04:45 pm

Taiwan seeks judicial assistance from Hong Kong to proceed with case on 'habitual robber'

He has been linked with a string of robberies and thefts throughout Asia.

December 22, 04:25 pm

2 M'sians arrested for disguising psychotropic drug as tea at Jurong Port

Kratom has reportedly induced psychosis in some users.

December 22, 03:27 pm

Australian PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday while bushfires were ravaging Australia

Not the fire fighting the Australian public were hoping for him to do.

December 22, 02:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close