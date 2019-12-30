fbpx

2 executive condominium sites up for grabs at Tampines St 62 & Fernvale Lane

Sulaiman Daud | December 30, 12:57 pm

HDB announced the release of two executive condominium (EC) sites on Dec. 30, 2019.

One is located in Fernvale Lane, Sengkang, for sale by public tender under the confirmed list in the second half 2019 government land sales programme.

The other, at Tampines Street 62, has been released for application under the reserved list of the same programme.

Fernvale

Here’s the location of the Fernvale site:

Photo courtesy of HDB.

The site area totals 17,129.9 square metres and has an estimated 480 housing units, depending on the developer.

The maximum permissible gross floor area for Fernvale will be 47,964 square metres.

The tender for the land parcel at Fernvale Lane will close at 12pm on March 3, 2020.

You can find out more info about this launch on HDB’s website.

Tampines

Here’s the location for the Tampines site:

Photo courtesy of HDB.

This area totals 23,799.2 square metres and has an estimated 595 housing units, again depending on the developer.

Tampines units may be slightly bigger, with the maximum permissible gross floor area totalling 59,498 square metres.

Both sites will have a lease period of 99 years.

Top image from HDB and Google Street View.

