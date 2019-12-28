Man conveyed to hospital after car & motorcycle catches fire at Eng Neo Ave

A car was ablaze at Eng Neo Avenue towards Bukit Timah Road on Dec. 28, 2019.

Car on fire

A video of the incident was first uploaded onto community Facebook page ROADS.sg:

A man can be heard saying in Hokkien,

“Siao liao lah, cannot pass already lah. A car caught fire at Eng Neo Avenue.”

While only a car was visibly caught on fire, the incident also involved another motorcycle.

The fire apparently caused congestion on the road.

SCDF alerted to fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire at 6:22pm.

According to the SCDF, the fire was extinguished using one water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

Minor injuries

Fortunately, only one man was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH) for minor injuries.

Here’s the full statement from the SCDF:

“SCDF was alerted to a fire at 6:22pm at Eng Neo Avenue towards Bukit Timah. The fire involved a car and a motorcycle. The fire was extinguished by the SCDF using one water jet and one compressed air foam backpack. A man was conveyed to NUH for minor injuries.”

Top image screenshot from ROADS.sg