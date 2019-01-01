S’pore photographers capture some amazing eclipse sequences thanks to hours of patience

The eclipse on December 26 was quite the event for Singaporeans.

With some spending their lunch breaks looking straight at the sun.

We sincerely hope you didn’t do that though.

While most of us might have been more fascinated by the sun during maximum eclipse, others were a bit more thorough in capturing the trajectory of the sun.

Some photographers in Singapore took time out to track the eclipse from the very beginning.

Here’s one by Tedd Jong Wei.

In case you can’t see it.

Tedd shared with Mothership what it took to get those shots.

“I used an app to plan the sun’s path and set up a wide-angle camera from Skyville at Dawson. An intervalometer was set to capture a shot about every 20 seconds. The images were imported into Adobe Photoshop as layers to composite the final shot.”

As some Singaporeans found out yesterday, clouds proved to be a real problem.

“Final touches were made in Adobe Lightroom. This was tough as cloud cover meant gaps in the eclipse’s sequence, so not every shot could be used.”

Here’s another one by Edwin Chua, who spent six hours taking these shots.

Another photographer, Chris Lee, also shared how he got his shots just right.

Lee had used the solar film during the last solar eclipse as well.

Here is the entire sequence of the eclipse.

Lee told Mothership that he even set his camera on live view so those who couldn’t catch it could follow along.

Lee also posted the very last shadows of the eclipse before its long hiatus (next one is in 2063).

See you real soon.

Image from Tedd Jong Photography