Dog with multiple health issues found in Fendi paper bag at Jurong West void deck

A dog was found in a yellow Fendi paper bag at a void deck next to the coffee shop at Block 815, Jurong West Street 81 on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9.

Dog likely abandoned

According to a Facebook post by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore posted on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the circumstances in which the dog was found points to an act of abandonment.

The animal welfare charity added that the dog has multiple health issues, and is currently undergoing medical assessment.

In the photo posted by SPCA Singapore, the dog, which looked like a red poodle, was laying down and looked lethargic.

S$1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of perpetrator

SPCA Singapore is currently seeking the identity of the person or persons who left the dog at the Jurong West void deck to assist with their investigations.

It is also offering a S$1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the act.

Anyone with credible information is encouraged to call the SPCA hotline at 6287 5355 (ext. 9) or email [email protected]

SPCA Singapore adds that information provided will be treated “in the strictest of confidence”.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, anyone found guilty of cruelty to animals can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

Top image via SPCA Singapore’s Facebook