S’pore police looking for man to assist with outrage of modesty case at Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station

The Singapore police are looking for assistance in a recent outrage of modesty case at Dhoby Ghaut MRT.

The outrage of modesty case took place on November 19, 2019.

Here is the man the police are looking for.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via this link.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Image from Singapore Police and gnaF Uyhihs/ Google Maps