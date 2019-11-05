M’sian F&B tycoon’s son holds lavish wedding ceremony with Rolls Royce bridal car to boot

Datin Sri’ Dato Cynthia Teh and her husband, Dato Sri’ Dato Leow, are the couple behind Souper Tang and other established F&B ventures.

Advertisement

Their son, Jarvin, and daughter-in-law, Madelyn, had a souper luxurious wedding on November 29, 2019.

But before we even get to their wedding, here’s the tea ceremony at their house.

Advertisement

Their driveway looks bigger than some people’s entire houses.

Also in case you’re wondering, yes — that is a Rolls Royce dressed up as their wedding car.

Advertisement

Here are some of the other shots the couple took in their rather large house.

Here they are setting off.

Advertisement

And the wedding was no slouch either.

Their wedding gifts consist of what appears to be a pair of crystal swans for every guest.

Advertisement

The food served might be familiar to Souper Tang fans as well.

Congrats.

Related:

Advertisement

Image from Datin Sri Cynthia and Professional Makeup Iris Facebook