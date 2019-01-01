Man allegedly steals 100 curry puffs from Whampoa coffee shop & hides them in suitcase

On Thursday (Dec. 26), a man allegedly stole 100 curry puffs from a coffee shop in Whampoa.

Hides 100 curry puffs in a suitcase

The incident happened at Block 81 Whampoa Drive at around 2:35am, according to Stomp.

The 100 curry puffs cost S$30 in total.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) clip of the alleged theft was shared with Stomp.

In the video, the man is seen standing in front of a claw machine with a suitcase beside him.

After a while, he walks to a table where the curry puffs were and puts them in the suitcase before walking away.

According to Stomp, a delivery man had dropped off the curry puffs at midnight that day and wanted to retrieve the pastries at 5am when he found out they were stolen.

Apparently, this is not the first time such an incident has happened at the same coffee shop.

Police investigating

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

