fbpx

Back

S’porean woman & M’sian fiancé gets burgled during Thai holiday, a few days after getting engaged

Very unlucky.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 11:09 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

A romantic holiday took a turn for the worse for Singaporean Yvonne Yong and Malaysian Jackson Tan.

Getting engaged in Thailand

The couple had gone to the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand with five friends, reported The Straits Times.

Tan, also 24, proposed to Yong during her 24th birthday on Dec. 11.

And fortunately for Tan, Yong said yes.

Villa got broken into and items were stolen

However, things quickly turned sour a few days later.

On Dec. 14, at around 5am, a burglar broke into their villa and stole many of their items.

Yong took to Facebook to recount her harrowing experience.

She cited the lack of security as the main reason why she was a victim of such a crime.

According to Yong, only one security guard was around to patrol about 50 villas.

On the day their villa was broken into, the security guard was on leave as his wife fell sick, leaving the area open and unguarded.

CCTV failure, rooms with no locks

Yong added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the two entrances surrounding the area failed to capture a clear enough image of the offender.

The rooms in the villa also had no individual locks on them, which was how the burglar had access to their items.

Yong added that her friend caught sight of the thief, who appeared to be a young woman.

Yong stated that she has lodged a police report.

The couple lost their passports and other necessities such as wallets, phones and bags.

They also lost more than S$5,000.

Had to extend their trip

According to ST, Yong and Tan were supposed to return to Singapore on Dec 14.

But they had to extend their trip as they needed to fly to Bangkok to get temporary passports.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Yong did look at the brighter side of the situation – her engagement ring was not stolen.

Seems like love does conquer all, even theft.

Top images via Yvonne Yong/Instagram.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

GrabFood motorcyclist killed in accident with truck worked part-time because of wife's illness

He had taken on the job part-time to help earn additional income to support his family.

December 21, 10:40 pm

Man disguises as technician to steal S$10,000 worth of cash & items from Sembawang coffee shop

His actions were caught on the shop's CCTV camera.

December 21, 07:25 pm

Personal data of MINDEF & SAF personnel could've been leaked after data breach from 2 vendors

MINDEF and the SAF are working with the two vendors to investigate the incidents.

December 21, 06:59 pm

Mariah Carey drops new "All I Want for Christmas is You" music video with cameos from her children

Getting into the festive spirit.

December 21, 05:50 pm

Police NSF, 22, accused of filming woman in toilet at K-9 Unit HQ

The police said that national service officers are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity.

December 21, 05:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close