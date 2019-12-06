S’porean woman & M’sian fiancé gets burgled during Thai holiday, a few days after getting engaged

A romantic holiday took a turn for the worse for Singaporean Yvonne Yong and Malaysian Jackson Tan.

Getting engaged in Thailand

The couple had gone to the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand with five friends, reported The Straits Times.

Tan, also 24, proposed to Yong during her 24th birthday on Dec. 11.

And fortunately for Tan, Yong said yes.

Villa got broken into and items were stolen

However, things quickly turned sour a few days later.

On Dec. 14, at around 5am, a burglar broke into their villa and stole many of their items.

Yong took to Facebook to recount her harrowing experience.

She cited the lack of security as the main reason why she was a victim of such a crime.

According to Yong, only one security guard was around to patrol about 50 villas.

On the day their villa was broken into, the security guard was on leave as his wife fell sick, leaving the area open and unguarded.

CCTV failure, rooms with no locks

Yong added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the two entrances surrounding the area failed to capture a clear enough image of the offender.

The rooms in the villa also had no individual locks on them, which was how the burglar had access to their items.

Yong added that her friend caught sight of the thief, who appeared to be a young woman.

Yong stated that she has lodged a police report.

The couple lost their passports and other necessities such as wallets, phones and bags.

They also lost more than S$5,000.

Had to extend their trip

According to ST, Yong and Tan were supposed to return to Singapore on Dec 14.

But they had to extend their trip as they needed to fly to Bangkok to get temporary passports.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Yong did look at the brighter side of the situation – her engagement ring was not stolen.

Seems like love does conquer all, even theft.

