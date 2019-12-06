S’porean woman & M’sian fiancé gets burgled during Thai holiday, a few days after getting engaged
Very unlucky.
Events
Upsurge
A romantic holiday took a turn for the worse for Singaporean Yvonne Yong and Malaysian Jackson Tan.
Getting engaged in Thailand
The couple had gone to the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand with five friends, reported The Straits Times.
Tan, also 24, proposed to Yong during her 24th birthday on Dec. 11.
And fortunately for Tan, Yong said yes.
View this post on Instagram
Officially engaged! He proposed to me on my 24th birthday, on my birthday trip 🤣🎉🎉 Luckily I didn't cry if not the photos wouldn't look as good as it was! Special thanks to Serene, ah Toh, Sean, Ryan and Eric for coming and celebrating with us this milestone in our lives, I'm thankful to call you guys my friends. For all the hard work and struggle trying to keep me in the dark, getting stopped at customs for carrying too many batteries as the decorations and 'smoking' me so I wouldn't know why you guys were stopped. Worried that I'll wake up from my afternoon nap and spoil the surpise. Will upload the proposal video…. Maybe?
Villa got broken into and items were stolen
However, things quickly turned sour a few days later.
On Dec. 14, at around 5am, a burglar broke into their villa and stole many of their items.
Yong took to Facebook to recount her harrowing experience.
She cited the lack of security as the main reason why she was a victim of such a crime.
According to Yong, only one security guard was around to patrol about 50 villas.
On the day their villa was broken into, the security guard was on leave as his wife fell sick, leaving the area open and unguarded.
CCTV failure, rooms with no locks
Yong added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the two entrances surrounding the area failed to capture a clear enough image of the offender.
The rooms in the villa also had no individual locks on them, which was how the burglar had access to their items.
Yong added that her friend caught sight of the thief, who appeared to be a young woman.
Yong stated that she has lodged a police report.
The couple lost their passports and other necessities such as wallets, phones and bags.
They also lost more than S$5,000.
Had to extend their trip
According to ST, Yong and Tan were supposed to return to Singapore on Dec 14.
But they had to extend their trip as they needed to fly to Bangkok to get temporary passports.
Despite the unfortunate incident, Yong did look at the brighter side of the situation – her engagement ring was not stolen.
Seems like love does conquer all, even theft.
Top images via Yvonne Yong/Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.