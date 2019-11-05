fbpx

Child in S’pore sustains small itchy patches after swimming, turns out to be painful chloride burns

She has recovered without scars, though.

Mandy How | December 2, 02:04 pm

A child in Singapore appears to have sustained chloride burns, which her mother believes she sustained after going swimming in a pool.

Her mother, one Desiree Oh, took to Facebook on Dec. 1, 2019 to warn other parents about how it happened for her, and how she got it treated.

Small itchy patches

The ordeal started with small patches that her child would scratch.

Thinking at first that they were insect bites, Oh said they applied “a few medicines”, but the spots spread to wider areas of her skin instead.

Within a day, Oh said it had gotten so bad that they visited a child clinic, but it only got worse.

Not only had the patches swelled up and become “hot”, it seemed to hurt so much for Oh’s daughter that she screamed if anyone touched her.

Photo via Desiree Oh/Facebook

Besides the patches, Oh also observed that her daughter’s appetite and energy levels were lower, and that she also looked extremely uncomfortable.

Oh then decided to bring her daughter to the hospital, but went downstairs to buy some bread first as the child had asked for it.

She brought her daughter along with her.

When a middle-aged lady saw the child, she approached Oh and told the mother that it might be chloride burns, as her own grandson had encountered it previously.

Shocked, Oh immediately went to a clinic the lady had recommended, located in Hougang, to consult with the doctors there.

Photo via Desiree Oh/Facebook

After applying the medication she got from the clinic at around 1pm, Oh said the swelling went down and her daughter regained her appetite at night.

Skin sensitivity and other factors

Oh said her daughter’s condition was “certified” to be chloride burns, noting that her daughter had gone swimming the day before the incident — although she did not mention which pool she had gone to, or if it was a public or private pool.

A quick online search yields similar symptoms for chlorine burns and chlorine rash.

Oh pointed out that it did not matter which pool it was, however, as all pools contain and are cleaned with chlorine, and would have varying levels and concentrations of chlorine between different days.

She also said her daughter often goes swimming, and had never sustained chloride burns or anything similar before.

The doctor explained that this could be attributed to several factors, such as the child happening to have thin and sensitive skin during that period, or the water that might have been newly-changed when she visited.

Thankfully, Oh confirmed in comments that her daughter has since recovered without any scars from the incident.

Top image via Desiree Oh’s Facebook post and @milkovi on Unsplash

