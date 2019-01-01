Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown now open till Jan. 24, 2020

Chinese New Year (CNY) is arriving in less than a month, earlier than usual on Jan. 25, 2020.

If you are gearing up to begin festive shopping or would like to feel the CNY vibes, the obvious place to go would be Chinatown.

A CNY bazaar has been set up and is already running in the open space right outside the OG departmental store at People’s Park.

Besides CNY decorative items and snacks, you can also find other night market items such as clothes, accessories, bedsheets and claw machines.

The bazaar will remain open between 10am and 10pm till the eve of CNY, where it’ll likely extend its operating hours.

Where and when to go?

Date: Dec. 26, 2019 – Jan. 24, 2020, from 10am to 10pm daily, except on the eve of Chinese New Year, where it will likely extend its opening hours.

Location: Open space between People’s Park Complex and OG

Nearest MRT station: Chinatown (Exit C)

