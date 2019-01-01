fbpx

Back

Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown now open till Jan. 24, 2020

Lai liao.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 30, 11:40 am

Events

Share

Chinese New Year (CNY) is arriving in less than a month, earlier than usual on Jan. 25, 2020.

If you are gearing up to begin festive shopping or would like to feel the CNY vibes, the obvious place to go would be Chinatown.

A CNY bazaar has been set up and is already running in the open space right outside the OG departmental store at People’s Park.

Besides CNY decorative items and snacks, you can also find other night market items such as clothes, accessories, bedsheets and claw machines.

The bazaar will remain open between 10am and 10pm till the eve of CNY, where it’ll likely extend its operating hours.

Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.
chinatown cny bazaar
Photo via Singapore Night Bazaar (新加坡夜市)/Facebook.

You can see more details in the Facebook post below:

Where and when to go?

Date: Dec. 26, 2019 – Jan. 24, 2020, from 10am to 10pm daily, except on the eve of Chinese New Year, where it will likely extend its opening hours.

Location: Open space between People’s Park Complex and OG

Nearest MRT station: Chinatown (Exit C)

Top photo collage via Singapore Night Bazaar/Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

McDonald's S'pore bringing back Spicy McNuggets & curry sauce bottle on Jan. 1, 2020

Great start to the new year.

December 30, 12:00 pm

Philippine Embassy in S'pore releases official statement on Lucky Plaza accident

The families of the victims in the Philippines have been notified.

December 30, 11:29 am

Public urged not to circulate video of Lucky Plaza accident moments after it happened

Out of respect for the victims and their families.

December 30, 11:09 am

S'porean has been collecting Coca-Cola bottles since 1998, stops counting after spending S$50,000

So that he can tell his wife 'I don't know' when she asks how much he's spent.

December 30, 09:46 am

S'porean lawyer with schizophrenia used to hear death threats on the radio & see messages on TV

Rayner Gooi has been living with schizophrenia for the past 20 years. He explains why the condition is so terrifying, how he keeps it at bay with medication and art, and why another relapse might be fatal.

December 30, 09:06 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close