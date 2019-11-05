fbpx

Back

‘Chao ni ma’ taxi driver arrested at Woodlands checkpoint despite plans to ‘live in seclusion’

He was arrested at the checkpoint.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 5, 11:10 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Note: Videos in this article contain vulgarities.

Singapore police arrested a 42-year-old man, Feng Zhan Ning, on December 4 for his suspected involvement in a case of road rage along Paterson Hill on November 22, and a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt two days later at 14 Scotts Road on November 24.

The two acts which were caught on video quickly went viral. In the second video, posted on A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs Facebook group, the taxi driver is believed to have swung a pair of plier at one of his passengers carrying a five-month old baby.

 

The plier hit the passenger’s right hand but the baby was unhurt.

‘Chao ni ma’ TransCab driver strikes twice in 2 separate videos

Through police investigations, the identity of the taxi driver was established and he was arrested at Woodlands checkpoint.

Police investigating ‘chao ni ma’ Transcab taxi driver, incidents took place over 3-day period

Feng will be charged in court today, December 5, 2019, with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code, mischief under Section 426 of the Penal Code, public nuisance under Section 290 of the Penal Code, and intentional harassment under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act.

Criminal intimidation carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, a fine, or both. The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or a fine which may extend to S$5000, or both. Public nuisance carries a fine which may extend to S$1000.

The offence of mischief carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, a fine, or both. The offence of intentional harassment carries an imprisonment term which may extend to six months, or with fine not more than S$5000, or both.

The 42-year-old man had been interviewed by Lianhe Wanbao on December 2, 2019. He had claimed, among other things, to be “god” and said he was framed by “mafia police and the Institute of Mental Hospital” for 20 years.

He also used to stay in a condominium in Johor Bahru.

‘Chao ni ma’ taxi driver said he doesn’t care about online vitriol & plans to “live in seclusion”

Image from Singapore Road Accidents and Joon Mier da Mienta

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

These memorable S’pore logos are all designed by the same local graphic designer

Impressive.

December 5, 11:29 am

Coca Cola to launch world's first lighted Star Wars bottles in S'pore

8,000 of these limited edition bottles will be hidden in 45 secret locations across Singapore.

December 5, 09:00 am

'Train to Busan' sequel, 'Peninsula', reportedly set to premiere in Aug. 2020

The production team is aiming for a summer 2020 release.

December 5, 02:31 am

Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon apologises for 'inconvenience caused', thanks public for feedback

A race for all.

December 5, 12:24 am

Taiwanese host Jacky Wu blames Korean variety shows for Godfrey Gao's death

He blamed the excessively stressful Korean shows setting a bad precedent for Chinese shows.

December 4, 11:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close