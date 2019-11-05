‘Chao ni ma’ taxi driver arrested at Woodlands checkpoint despite plans to ‘live in seclusion’

Note: Videos in this article contain vulgarities.

Singapore police arrested a 42-year-old man, Feng Zhan Ning, on December 4 for his suspected involvement in a case of road rage along Paterson Hill on November 22, and a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt two days later at 14 Scotts Road on November 24.

The two acts which were caught on video quickly went viral. In the second video, posted on A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs Facebook group, the taxi driver is believed to have swung a pair of plier at one of his passengers carrying a five-month old baby.

The plier hit the passenger’s right hand but the baby was unhurt.

Through police investigations, the identity of the taxi driver was established and he was arrested at Woodlands checkpoint.

Feng will be charged in court today, December 5, 2019, with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code, mischief under Section 426 of the Penal Code, public nuisance under Section 290 of the Penal Code, and intentional harassment under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act.

Criminal intimidation carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, a fine, or both. The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or a fine which may extend to S$5000, or both. Public nuisance carries a fine which may extend to S$1000.

The offence of mischief carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, a fine, or both. The offence of intentional harassment carries an imprisonment term which may extend to six months, or with fine not more than S$5000, or both.

The 42-year-old man had been interviewed by Lianhe Wanbao on December 2, 2019. He had claimed, among other things, to be “god” and said he was framed by “mafia police and the Institute of Mental Hospital” for 20 years.

He also used to stay in a condominium in Johor Bahru.

